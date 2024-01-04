Therabody, the Global Leader In Wellness Technology, Defends Against Recent Patent Infringement Lawsuit Filed by Hyperice

As the leading percussive patent owner and the driving force behind many of today's wellness innovations, Therabody will vigorously defend itself against the recent patent infringement lawsuit filed by Hyperice.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therabody , the leader in tech wellness and percussive massage therapy, announced today that it will be vigorously defending itself in the recent patent infringement lawsuit filed by Hyperice on January 2, 2024.

Therabody has combined education, innovation, and well over a decade of pioneering within the tech wellness space to make wellness more accessible for everybody. With a portfolio of almost 600 granted patents globally and over 200 more patent applications pending, Therabody is the industry leader in percussive therapy innovation.

"We are prepared to fiercely defend our legacy of groundbreaking advancements and uphold our commitment to consistently raising the bar in the percussive therapy category," said President and CEO, Monty Sharma. "Our products are not only original and proprietary, but they profoundly impact lives worldwide."

Therabody respects the right of all companies to innovate, but will resolutely protect its intellectual property and reputation.

About Therabody:

Therabody ® is the wellness technology leader with a mission to inspire and enable everybody to keep moving. Founded by Dr. Jason Wersland who invented the category-defining percussive therapy device, Theragun ®, to alleviate his own debilitating pain after a traumatic accident, the company's product and content ecosystem has expanded beyond muscle recovery into hardware, proprietary software, digital content, and biometrics, that have proven benefits for body and mind.

Science is in Therabody's DNA; products and services are validated using modern science combined with internal and external research. One of TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023, Therabody's products and content are embraced by the medical community, sports and beauty industry leaders and millions of consumers worldwide. Currently available in more than 60 countries, including at company-owned retail stores and at Reset®, a whole-body wellness and recovery center, the product line includes proprietary technologies and leverages biometrics for personalized real-time therapies. For more information, please download the Therabody App for iOS or Android , visit www.therabody.com , or follow @therabody on social media.

