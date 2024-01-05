Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2024) - On December 29th, the Cooperation Base of Innovation on Cultural Communication·Shanghai Center, jointly established by the CICG Center for International Cultural Communication and Shanghai University, was officially inaugurated. Hundreds of distinguished guests participated in the event, witnessing the establishment of the base and the launch of the 2024 Global Conference for Reciting Chinese Poetry.

The base establishment aims to fulfill the core mission of China International Communications Group to share the Chinese culture globally and promote international exchanges. The 2024 Global Conference for Reciting Chinese Poetry, as the first event after the establishment of the base, invites people from around the world to experience the charm of Chinese poetry, further promoting traditional Chinese culture and building bridges of understanding among people through beautiful poems.

Video: Inaugural ceremony of the Cooperation Base of Innovation on Cultural Communication·Shanghai Center

https://youtu.be/XtuDSpn5-ls

Organization Name: Center for International Cultural Communication of China International Communications Group (CICC)

Contact Person: Jiang Hui

Email: jianghui@cipg.org.cn

http://www.heychinaculture.com/

