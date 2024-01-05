GoldenTree Asset Management ("GoldenTree"), a global asset management firm with over $53 billion in assets under management, today announced the hiring of Markus Taubert as a Principal, based in Munich, establishing GoldenTree's physical presence in Germany. Mr. Taubert will focus on business development, covering relationships across the DACH region. He will report to Kathy Sutherland, Chief Executive Officer and Partner at GoldenTree.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240104454416/en/

Markus Taubert, Principal, GoldenTree Asset Management (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Taubert joins GoldenTree from Muzinich, where he was Head of Germany and Austria, leading relationships with investors across the regions. Mr. Taubert was also previously the Head of the Institutional Client Business for Germany and Austria at Blackrock. He received a Master in Business Administration from Universitat Marbug.

Steve Tananbaum, Founder, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at GoldenTree said, "We have nearly a 20-year presence in London, but we know physical proximity to our investors can bring increased collaboration and are enthusiastic about our opportunities for growth in the DACH region. We are pleased to have Markus join given the depth of his experience in the region, and we are looking forward to him expanding our physical presence in continental Europe."

Ms. Sutherland said that "Some of GoldenTree's earliest investors were from Germany, and particularly in the last two decades, we have been creating customized solutions for DACH investors as well as growing our presence in the region. Markus brings nearly 25 years of experience in the region, and we are excited to welcome him to the team. Attracting the best talent remains central to GoldenTree's expansion, and Markus is well-positioned to drive important growth for GoldenTree from Europe."

Mr. Taubert said, "The strength of GoldenTree's multi-decade track record in delivering returns across public and private corporate credit, emerging market credit, and distressed and structured products, as well as the firm's ability to create customized solutions in SMAs, will help institutional investors achieve their objectives in their growing allocation to credit. I am excited to help broaden GoldenTree's footprint in the DACH region and to work closely with clients from our new office in Germany."

About GoldenTree

GoldenTree is a 100% employee-owned, global asset management firm that specializes in opportunities across the credit universe in sectors such as high yield bonds, leveraged loans, private credit, distressed debt, structured products, emerging markets, private equity and credit-themed equities. GoldenTree was founded in 2000 by Steve Tananbaum and is one of the largest independent, global credit asset managers. GoldenTree manages over $53 billion for institutional investors, including leading public and corporate pensions, endowments, foundations, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. GoldenTree has over 290 employees, with offices in New York, West Palm Beach, Charlotte, Newport Beach, Dallas, London, Dublin, Munich, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Dubai. For more information, please visit www.goldentree.com.

