With the aim of improving coating processes for large area thin films for high-performing perovskite solar cells, German and Swiss researchers have developed deep learning and explainable artificial intelligence (XAI) technology. The results suggest it can be used to define optimal coating process parameters more quickly and more accurately.A Swiss-German research team proposed to use artificial intelligence (AI) methods to establish process parameters for low-variance thin film formation and reproducibility to be able to predict the quality of perovskite solar cells. It required training the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...