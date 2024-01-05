In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.China cell prices decreased across the board as downstream demand remains sluggish. Monocrystalline PERC M10 and G12 cell prices were assessed at $0.0452/W and $0.0462/W respectively, down 6.61% and 20.89% from their last 2023 assessment on Dec. 12. TOPCon M10 cells also declined this week, falling 4.26% to $0.0584/W. Cell producers have adjusted their operating rates to correspond to that of module factories downstream, which are expected to be less than ...

