Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Kalidünger - Der WELT-ERNÄHRER und die INVESTMENT-CHANCE schlechthin!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P0E9 | ISIN: NL0014332678 | Ticker-Symbol: JDE
Tradegate
05.01.24
08:01 Uhr
24,620 Euro
+0,080
+0,33 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
AMX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
JDE PEETS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JDE PEETS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,46024,50009:13
24,46024,50009:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.01.2024 | 08:10
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JDE Peet's N.V.: JDE Peet's successfully completes the acquisition of Maratá's coffee & tea business in Brazil

PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam, 5 January 2024

JDE Peet'son 24 July 2023.

Maratá's coffee & tea business is predominantly present in the northern part of Brazil through its longstanding and well-known brands Café Maratá and Chá Maratá. The acquisition complements JDE Peet's' existing portfolio of brands predominantly sold in the southern regions of Brazil, and increases the company's scale and national coverage in Brazil, a market which offers compelling prospects for both volume and value growth. As a result, the acquisition offers long-term value creation potential through attractive revenue and cost synergies.

Fabien Simon, CEO of JDE Peet's, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Maratá's coffee & tea organisation to JDE Peet's. Maratá's portfolio and geographical presence are highly complementary to our existing franchise in Brazil. Together, we will serve more cups across a full range of price points and product offerings while expanding our regional presence in Brazil, one of the world's largest coffee markets."

José Augusto Vieira, founder of JAV Group, added: "I am very proud of the strong and successful coffee & tea platform we have built, and I am very pleased that by joining JDE Peet's, the world's leading pure-play coffee & tea company, we have secured the long-term development and success of this great business."

Market Abuse Regulation
This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

# # #

Enquiries

Media
Will Hummel
+31 6 39 17 72 80
Media@JDEPeets.com

Investors & Analysts
Robin Jansen
+31 6 159 44 569
IR@JDEPeets.com


About JOSÉ AUGUSTO VIEIRA (JAV) Group
JAV Group, conducted by the Vieira Family and with more than 50 years of existence in the Brazilian market, comprises a conglomerate of companies operating in the most varied market segments, such as food, agribusiness, packaging and exports.

About JDE Peet's

JDE Peet's is the world's leading pure-play coffee and tea company, serving approximately 4,200 cups of coffee or tea per second. JDE Peet's unleashes the possibilities of coffee and tea in more than 100 markets, with a portfolio of over 50 brands including L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick and Moccona. In 2022, JDE Peet's generated total sales of EUR 8.2 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 20,000 employees. Read more about our journey towards a coffee and tea for every cup at www.jdepeets.com.

Attachment

  • jde-peets-successfully-completes-marata-acquisition (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1da97ecf-c920-4677-bbb8-653567c7dd85)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.