JDE Peet's N.V.: JDE Peet's successfully completes the acquisition of Maratá's coffee & tea business in Brazil

Amsterdam, 5 January 2024

JDE Peet'son 24 July 2023.

Maratá's coffee & tea business is predominantly present in the northern part of Brazil through its longstanding and well-known brands Café Maratá and Chá Maratá. The acquisition complements JDE Peet's' existing portfolio of brands predominantly sold in the southern regions of Brazil, and increases the company's scale and national coverage in Brazil, a market which offers compelling prospects for both volume and value growth. As a result, the acquisition offers long-term value creation potential through attractive revenue and cost synergies.

Fabien Simon, CEO of JDE Peet's, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Maratá's coffee & tea organisation to JDE Peet's. Maratá's portfolio and geographical presence are highly complementary to our existing franchise in Brazil. Together, we will serve more cups across a full range of price points and product offerings while expanding our regional presence in Brazil, one of the world's largest coffee markets."

José Augusto Vieira, founder of JAV Group, added: "I am very proud of the strong and successful coffee & tea platform we have built, and I am very pleased that by joining JDE Peet's, the world's leading pure-play coffee & tea company, we have secured the long-term development and success of this great business."

