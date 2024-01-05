Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Kalidünger - Der WELT-ERNÄHRER und die INVESTMENT-CHANCE schlechthin!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LA5K | ISIN: SE0000872095 | Ticker-Symbol: B6E
Tradegate
03.01.24
21:01 Uhr
24,380 Euro
+0,420
+1,75 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,88024,00009:17
23,90023,96009:17
PR Newswire
05.01.2024 | 08:30
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Sobi's Chairman of the Board resigns due to health reasons

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB's (publ) (Sobi®) (STO: SOBI) ('Sobi') Chairman of the Board Bo Jesper Hansen resigns, at his own request and with immediate effect, from his position as Chairman of the Board and board member due to health reasons.

Bo Jesper Hansen has been deputy Chairman of the Board of Sobi since the annual general meeting in May 2022 and Chairman of the Board of Sobi since the annual general meeting in May 2023. Annette Clancy assumes with immediate effect the role of Chair of the Board. Annette has been a board member of Sobi since 2014 and has extensive experience from executive positions and board positions in the pharmaceutical industry.

"We regret that Bo Jesper needs to resign, and we thank him for his valuable contributions to Sobi", says Annette Clancy, Sobi's incoming Chair of the Board.

Sobi

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2022, revenue amounted to SEK 18.8 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 5 January 2024 at 08:00 CET.

Tobias Cottmann
Investor Relations
Phone +41 79 287 10 51

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/3904500/2523662.pdf

Sobi's Chairman of the Board resigns due to health reasons

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sobis-chairman-of-the-board-resigns-due-to-health-reasons-302027005.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.