Ambient Photonics says its new solar cell could be the future power source for connected devices, potentially eliminating the need for batteries.From pv magazine USA Ambient Photonics will demonstrate the abilities of its first bifacial solar cell at CES 2024 in Las Vegas from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12. The low-light indoor bifacial solar cell harvests indoor light energy from the back and front side simultaneously and can be used in remote controls and other connected devices. Ambient Photonics said that it can generate as much as three times more power than conventional technology. Its cells are made ...

