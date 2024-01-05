The proposed converter is also aimed at acting as a protective layer for solar cells. It relies on a glass-ceramic material that can reportedly absorb UV photons from solar radiation and re-emit them as visible light.SPIE, the International Society for Optics and Photonics, has designed an ultraviolet-wavelength-driven solar spectral converter that can be placed on top of photovoltaic cells to boost their performance. The converter is based on a GdPO4 glass-ceramic (GC) material doped with praseodymium (Pr) and europium (Eu) ions. This new material, dubbed GdPO4-GC:Eu3+/Pr3+, can reportedly absorb ...

