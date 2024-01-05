Expanding beyond portable and grid-tied batteries, Bluetti has launched its solar installation business in the United States.From pv magazine USA Bluetti, a provider of both off-grid portable batteries and home energy storage designed to be paired with solar, has announced it will step into the rooftop residential solar market in Texas. The company announced Bluetti Solar +, a solar and battery home power solution designed for Texas homeowners. With a plethora of energy equipment choices, particularly with battery energy storage providers, home solar shoppers are often deterred from moving forward ...

