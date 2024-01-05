



Original-Research: ZEAL Network SE - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu ZEAL Network SE



Unternehmen: ZEAL Network SE

ISIN: DE000ZEAL241



Anlass der Studie: Update

Empfehlung: BUY

seit: 05.01.2024

Kursziel: 51

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Henry Wendisch



Online transformation with ongoing momentum

Topic: Yesterday, the state lottery operator DLTB released its 2023 lottery data, revealing a continuous and strong outperformance of the online distribution channel.



Online transformation in full swing: In total, lottery players played for c. EUR 2bn via online channels, marking a solid 10.4% growth and 25% online penetration in 2023. While brick-and-mortar lottery still accounted for 75% of overall lottery stakes, it could only grow by 0.7% yoy. Hence, the online transformation remains in full swing and still offers plenty of growth potential for ZEAL's lottery business, as online penetration still stands at a mere 25% (vs. 23% in 2022). Going forward, we expect this trend to continue and catch up to penetration rates of other industries (online banking: 50%; online music: 80%; online holiday booking: 66%) and other European countries such as Sweden (48% online penetration and +11% yoy growth of online in 2022).



Slight outperformance against main competitor: Out of the EUR 2.04bn online billings, ZEAL should make up a market share of 41.2% in 2023 (vs. 41% in 2022), based on our estimate of EUR 841m billings in FY23e. This implies a growth rate of 11% yoy, slightly outgrowing the state lottery's landing page Lotto.de and the federal states' online presences (EUR 1.2bn in billings, +10% yoy).



Strong current trading due to peaking jackpots. Currently, the jackpots of both major lottery products are close to record levels resulting in an increasing user activity. We hence expect solid Q4'23e figures that should reflect the higher activity levels. Even better, the EuroJackpot currently peaks at EUR 120m and the Lotto 6aus49 reached its highest jackpot in history of EUR 48m (EUR 50m maximum jackpot, before Nov' 23: EUR 45m) indicating a strong start into Q1'24e. Mind you that this is the time, when ZEAL acquires most of its new users and hence increases marketing activities.

Games roll-out to drive top line in FY'24e: Following the better than expected first full quarter (Q3'23) of the new Games business, we expect an improved Q4'23e as well as continous expansion of the rollout throughout the year, In sum, we expect some additional revenue from Games of EUR 10m, that comes on top of the intact growth of the lottery business (eNuW: EUR 119m, +12% yoy) for FY'24e.



All in all, ZEAL continues to drive the online transformation while the Games roll-out should serve as a cherry on top. BUY with unchanged PT of EUR 51.00, based on DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/28613.pdf

Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen

Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden www.nuways-ag.com/research.

Kontakt für Rückfragen

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++



übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°

