Freitag, 05.01.2024
Kalidünger - Der WELT-ERNÄHRER und die INVESTMENT-CHANCE schlechthin!
WKN: A2AN3C | ISIN: CA13740R2072 | Ticker-Symbol: 29LN
Frankfurt
05.01.24
08:10 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.01.2024 | 22:18
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Candelaria Mining Corp.: Candelaria Announces Change in Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSX-V: CAND, OTC PINK: CDELF) (the "Company") announces, effective January 1, 2024, Mr. Sam Wong has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Wong's replacement will be announced in due course.

During this time, Mr. Hector Felix Gonzalez Ramirez, the Company's interim CEO, will temporarily be appointed to be the interim CFO.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Hector Felix Gonzalez Ramirez
CFO
+1 604 349 5992

For further information, please contact:

Candelaria Mining Corp.
Investor Relations
+1 604 349 5992 | info@candelariamining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


