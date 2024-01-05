ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group total revenue increased 23% in Q4 and total revenue for the full year 2023 increased 23%, compared to the previous year.

The revenue in December for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 23 % and amounted to SEK 152.4 (123.8) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 5.0 (5.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 22% to SEK 157.4 (128.9) million compared with the previous year.

Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 24% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 511.2 (413.3) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 23 % in the fourth quarter and amounted to SEK 529.8 (429.3) million.

Accumulated revenue for January - December 2023 increased by 23% to SEK 1768.3 (1443.1) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK 23-Dec 22-Dec Change Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Change YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Change The Nordics 26.7 34.3 -22 % 82.9 90.9 -9 % 300.0 326.6 -8 % Central Europe 43.3 27.8 56 % 134.9 94.3 43 % 437.9 290.8 51 % East Europe 32,0 27,0 19 % 113.0 103.4 9 % 394.3 341.2 16 % South & West Europe 25,0 14.9 68 % 86.8 50.6 72 % 267,0 164.6 62 % The Baltics 8.4 7.2 17 % 31.5 25.3 24 % 98.3 77.9 26 % North America 10.6 5.6 89 % 43.0 25.2 71 % 110.8 77.2 44 % Asia-Pacific 5.5 5.8 -5 % 15.8 19.8 -20 % 56.8 77.5 -27 % Africa 0.9 1.2 -25 % 3.2 3.8 -15 % 13.2 10,0 32 % Zinzino 152.4 123.8 23 % 511.2 413.3 24 % 1678.3 1365.8 23 % Faun Pharma 5,0 5.1 -2 % 18.7 16,0 17 % 90,0 77.3 16 % Zinzino Group 157.4 128.9 22 % 529.8 429.3 23 % 1768.3 1443.1 23 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

