ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group total revenue increased 23% in Q4 and total revenue for the full year 2023 increased 23%, compared to the previous year.
The revenue in December for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 23 % and amounted to SEK 152.4 (123.8) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 5.0 (5.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 22% to SEK 157.4 (128.9) million compared with the previous year.
Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 24% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 511.2 (413.3) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 23 % in the fourth quarter and amounted to SEK 529.8 (429.3) million.
Accumulated revenue for January - December 2023 increased by 23% to SEK 1768.3 (1443.1) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions, mSEK
23-Dec
22-Dec
Change
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
Change
YTD 2023
YTD 2022
Change
The Nordics
26.7
34.3
-22 %
82.9
90.9
-9 %
300.0
326.6
-8 %
Central Europe
43.3
27.8
56 %
134.9
94.3
43 %
437.9
290.8
51 %
East Europe
32,0
27,0
19 %
113.0
103.4
9 %
394.3
341.2
16 %
South & West Europe
25,0
14.9
68 %
86.8
50.6
72 %
267,0
164.6
62 %
The Baltics
8.4
7.2
17 %
31.5
25.3
24 %
98.3
77.9
26 %
North America
10.6
5.6
89 %
43.0
25.2
71 %
110.8
77.2
44 %
Asia-Pacific
5.5
5.8
-5 %
15.8
19.8
-20 %
56.8
77.5
-27 %
Africa
0.9
1.2
-25 %
3.2
3.8
-15 %
13.2
10,0
32 %
Zinzino
152.4
123.8
23 %
511.2
413.3
24 %
1678.3
1365.8
23 %
Faun Pharma
5,0
5.1
-2 %
18.7
16,0
17 %
90,0
77.3
16 %
Zinzino Group
157.4
128.9
22 %
529.8
429.3
23 %
1768.3
1443.1
23 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser:
Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/3904387/ba2a14ebb95c44cd.pdf
2312 Pressrelease Salesreport EN
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-2023-302027063.html