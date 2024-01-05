Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Kalidünger - Der WELT-ERNÄHRER und die INVESTMENT-CHANCE schlechthin!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C481 | ISIN: SE0016798581 | Ticker-Symbol: 8K6
Frankfurt
05.01.24
09:51 Uhr
3,970 Euro
+0,835
+26,63 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BYGGFAKTA GROUP NORDIC HOLDCO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BYGGFAKTA GROUP NORDIC HOLDCO AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
05.01.2024 | 10:34
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Byggfakta Group Nordic HoldCo AB ges observationsstatus / Byggfakta Group Nordic HoldCo AB receives observation status (2/24)

Idag, den 5 januari 2024, offentliggjorde Giant Sweden Bidco AB ett offentligt
uppköpserbjudande till övriga aktieägare i Byggfakta Group Nordic HoldCo AB. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus
om emittenten är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i
Byggfakta Group Nordic HoldCo AB (BFG, ISIN-kod SE0016798581, orderboks-ID
237970) ska ges observationsstatus. 

Today, on January 5, 2024, Giant Sweden Bidco AB disclosed a public takeover
offer to the other shareholders in Byggfakta Group Nordic HoldCo AB. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation
status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover bid. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Byggfakta Group Nordic HoldCo AB (BFG, ISIN-code SE0016798581, order book ID
237970) shall be given observation status. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.