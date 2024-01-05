Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Byggfakta Group Nordic HoldCo AB ges observationsstatus / Byggfakta Group Nordic HoldCo AB receives observation status (2/24)

Idag, den 5 januari 2024, offentliggjorde Giant Sweden Bidco AB ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till övriga aktieägare i Byggfakta Group Nordic HoldCo AB. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus om emittenten är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Byggfakta Group Nordic HoldCo AB (BFG, ISIN-kod SE0016798581, orderboks-ID 237970) ska ges observationsstatus. Today, on January 5, 2024, Giant Sweden Bidco AB disclosed a public takeover offer to the other shareholders in Byggfakta Group Nordic HoldCo AB. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover bid. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Byggfakta Group Nordic HoldCo AB (BFG, ISIN-code SE0016798581, order book ID 237970) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.