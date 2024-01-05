Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Kalidünger - Der WELT-ERNÄHRER und die INVESTMENT-CHANCE schlechthin!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
05.01.2024 | 11:22
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Copenhagen Capital A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue

The share capital of Copenhagen Capital A/S will be increased on Nasdaq
Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will
take effect as per 9 January 2024 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0061930641           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Copenhagen Capital 40% Pref 2032 
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 12,500,000 shares (DKK 12,500,000)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        507,097 shares (DKK 507,097)   
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  13,007,097 shares (DKK 13,007,097)
---------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 8.32             
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1               
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      CPHCAP PREF32           
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID      282215              
---------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.