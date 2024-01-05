Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Copenhagen Capital A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue

The share capital of Copenhagen Capital A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 9 January 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0061930641 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Copenhagen Capital 40% Pref 2032 --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 12,500,000 shares (DKK 12,500,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 507,097 shares (DKK 507,097) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 13,007,097 shares (DKK 13,007,097) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 8.32 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CPHCAP PREF32 --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 282215 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66