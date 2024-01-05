DJ TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise Dezember nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)
=== gg Vormonat gg Vorjahr +/- Prozent +/- Prozent . Dez 23 Nov 23 Dez 23 Nov 23 Belgien +1,1 0,0 +0,5 -0,8 Deutschland +0,2 -0,7 +3,8 +2,3 Estland 0,0 0,0 +4,3 +4,1 Finnland +0,5 -0,5 +1,6 +0,7 Frankreich +0,1 -0,3 +4,1 +3,9 Griechenland +0,1 -1,1 +3,7 +2,9 Irland +0,4 -1,1 +3,2 +2,5 Italien +0,2 -0,4 +0,5 +0,6 Kroatien -0,3 -0,4 +5,4 +5,5 Lettland -0,7 -0,1 +0,9 +1,1 Litauen -0,6 -0,4 +1,6 +2,3 Luxemburg -0,4 -0,6 +3,2 +2,1 Malta -0,2 -2,9 +3,6 +3,9 Niederlande +0,2 -1,5 +1,0 +1,4 Österreich +0,5 +0,2 +5,7 +4,9 Portugal -0,8 -1,0 +1,8 +2,2 Slowakei -0,1 +0,2 +6,6 +6,9 Slowenien -0,6 -0,8 +3,8 +4,5 Spanien 0,0 -0,6 +3,3 +3,3 Zypern -1,2 -1,5 +1,9 +2,4 ===
- Quelle Daten: Eurostat
- Webseite: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/de/web/main/news/euro-indicators
January 05, 2024 05:13 ET (10:13 GMT)
