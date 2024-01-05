Anzeige
Freitag, 05.01.2024
Kalidünger - Der WELT-ERNÄHRER und die INVESTMENT-CHANCE schlechthin!
Dow Jones News
05.01.2024 | 11:46
TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise Dezember nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)

DJ TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise Dezember nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung) 

=== 
          gg Vormonat   gg Vorjahr 
         +/- Prozent   +/- Prozent 
.        Dez 23 Nov 23 Dez 23 Nov 23 
Belgien      +1,1   0,0  +0,5  -0,8 
Deutschland    +0,2  -0,7  +3,8  +2,3 
Estland      0,0   0,0  +4,3  +4,1 
Finnland     +0,5  -0,5  +1,6  +0,7 
Frankreich    +0,1  -0,3  +4,1  +3,9 
Griechenland   +0,1  -1,1  +3,7  +2,9 
Irland      +0,4  -1,1  +3,2  +2,5 
Italien      +0,2  -0,4  +0,5  +0,6 
Kroatien     -0,3  -0,4  +5,4  +5,5 
Lettland     -0,7  -0,1  +0,9  +1,1 
Litauen      -0,6  -0,4  +1,6  +2,3 
Luxemburg     -0,4  -0,6  +3,2  +2,1 
Malta       -0,2  -2,9  +3,6  +3,9 
Niederlande    +0,2  -1,5  +1,0  +1,4 
Österreich    +0,5  +0,2  +5,7  +4,9 
Portugal     -0,8  -1,0  +1,8  +2,2 
Slowakei     -0,1  +0,2  +6,6  +6,9 
Slowenien     -0,6  -0,8  +3,8  +4,5 
Spanien      0,0  -0,6  +3,3  +3,3 
Zypern      -1,2  -1,5  +1,9  +2,4 
===

- Quelle Daten: Eurostat

- Webseite: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/de/web/main/news/euro-indicators

Kontakt zum Autor: murat.sahin@dowjones.com

DJG/mus

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2024 05:13 ET (10:13 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

© 2024 Dow Jones News
