Freitag, 05.01.2024
Kalidünger - Der WELT-ERNÄHRER und die INVESTMENT-CHANCE schlechthin!
WKN: A3DAXX | ISIN: SE0017083983 | Ticker-Symbol: RBR
Frankfurt
05.01.24
08:12 Uhr
0,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
05.01.2024 | 12:10
116 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Coala-life Group AB (5/24)

With effect from January 08, 2024, the unit rights in Coala-life Group AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including January 17, 2024. 


Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   COALA UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021308848              
Order book ID:  317130                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from January 08, 2024, the paid subscription units in Coala-life
Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   COALA BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021308855              
Order book ID:  317131                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
