Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Coala-life Group AB (5/24)

With effect from January 08, 2024, the unit rights in Coala-life Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including January 17, 2024. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: COALA UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021308848 Order book ID: 317130 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from January 08, 2024, the paid subscription units in Coala-life Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: COALA BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021308855 Order book ID: 317131 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB