2023 was a splendid year for Redcare Pharmacy and its shareholders. The share price more than doubled over the year. Since the beginning of 2024, patients in Germany have been able to purchase medication via app or electronic health card. The paper prescription will be replaced. Is the big boom in online pharmacies coming?

The e-prescription is finally coming: welcome to new territory!

Online pharmacies have been waiting a long time for this moment. Since the beginning of the year, electronic prescriptions have been gradually and mandatorily introduced in Germany. After years of attempts, this should finally put an end to paper prescriptions. Illegible doctor's handwriting and pointless paper waste should be a thing of the past. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...