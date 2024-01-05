In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that varied patterns have impacted solar generation across North America in late December. The South experienced up to 30% higher irradiance than the long-term December average, resulting from a persistent Atlantic high-pressure system driving easterly winds. which kept moisture from the Gulf of Mexico offshore.North America experienced a sharp contrast in irradiance levels, driven by a high-pressure system in the Atlantic and intense low pressure in the North Pacific. These varied patterns have impacted solar generation across ...

