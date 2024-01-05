EndoQuest Robotics Partners with OMNIVISION to Equip Flexible Robotic System with Industry-leading Image Sensor

Novel flexible robotic system to offer best-in-class endoscopic visualization

HOUSTON, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EndoQuest Robotics, Inc., a privately-held medical device company and pioneering leader in the development of innovative endoluminal robotic technologies, and OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, and touch display technology, announced today a partnership to integrate OMNIVISION's OCHFA CameraCubeChip® into EndoQuest's Flexible Robotic System.

"We are excited to be able to incorporate OMNIVISION's market-leading sensor technology into the visualization component of our first of its kind platform," said Kurt Azarbarzin, CEO of EndoQuest Robotics. "We recognize that advanced imaging is essential to enhancing physician capabilities, especially inside the lumen of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. OMNIVISION's newest technology is ideal for our Flexible Robotic System."

"We are pleased to integrate our OCHFA CameraCubeChip® into the EndoQuest Robotics platform," said Tehzeeb Gunja, OMNIVISION's Director of Medical Marketing. "The OCHFA CameraCubeChip® is a high-performance visualization solution built with OMNIVISION's PureCel®Plus-S pixel technology, with a small 1.008-micron (µm) pixel size, in a 1/8-inch optical format; it features 720x720 resolution at 30 frames per second. The PureCel®Plus-S technology enables high full-well capacity, zero blooming and lower power consumption for crisp, clear life-like images. The OCHFA CameraCubeChip® comes in a compact 1.075 x 1.075-millimeter (mm) size, with a 5mm to 50mm focus range and 120-degree diagonal field-of-view that is ideal for GI and other endoluminal procedures. It is a medical-grade, trusted component that undergoes comprehensive certification, qualification and testing, taking patient care and surgical visualization to the next level."

EndoQuest Robotics is focused on addressing the unmet needs in GI and other endoluminal surgeries by developing an innovative robotic system that offers precision, flexibility and improved patient outcomes. The company's proprietary technology is designed to navigate and perform procedures within the body's natural orifices, allowing for the least invasive interventions and enhancing the capabilities of healthcare professionals. Since EndoQuest Robotics was founded, the company has collaborated extensively and will continue to do so with healthcare providers, researchers, and industry partners to advance the adoption of its revolutionary flexible endoluminal robotic system, ultimately improving patient outcomes and redefining a new standard of care in minimally invasive surgery.

About OMNIVISION

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones; security and surveillance; automotive; computing; medical; and IoT / emerging applications. Its award-winning innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today's commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

About EndoQuest Robotics

EndoQuest Robotics is a leading innovator in the development of transformative endoluminal robotic technologies. The company is dedicated to revolutionizing minimally invasive procedures by creating cutting-edge endoluminal interventions tailored for therapeutic endoscopists and surgeons to perform upper and lower gastrointestinal surgery less-invasively with a focus on enhancing precision, flexibility and patient outcomes. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.endoquestrobotics.com.

EndoQuest's Flexible Robotic System is under development, has not been cleared by the FDA and is not for commercial sale in the United?States.

