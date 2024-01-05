Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2024) - Road Scholar, the nonprofit world leader in educational travel for older adults, is having an early kick-off of their 50th anniversary celebration with a contest called the "Great Global Giveaway." Seven lucky winners will win one of seven educational adventures to seven continents, complete with airfare for two people. These seven trips, like all the programs Road Scholar offers, will have an emphasis on learning about the destination the winners are visiting through educational content and immersive experiences.

The seven winners will be drawn from a list of all or Road Scholar's subscribers, including those already on their active mailing list and anyone who signs up in 2024. To enter, starting January 1, 2024, and continuing through November 1, 2024, anyone who's not already on the Road Scholar mailing list can sign up at www.roadscholar.org/enter. Subscribers can also earn extra chances to win by referring friends who aren't already on Road Scholar's mailing list online at www.roadscholar.org/friend. Each friend referral provides another chance to win.

The Great Global Giveaway culminates in January 2025 when the winners will find a golden ticket on page 50 of Road Scholar's iconic January catalog. Winners will also be notified directly by phone or email so they're sure not to miss the good news. The seven trips include:

Africa | African Safari: A Close-up on Wildlife

| African Safari: A Close-up on Wildlife Antarctica | "Land Ho!" Icebergs and Penguins in Otherworldly Antarctica

| "Land Ho!" Icebergs and Penguins in Otherworldly Antarctica Asia | The People of the Mekong: Vietnam, Cambodia and Angkor Wat

| The People of the Mekong: Vietnam, Cambodia and Angkor Wat Australia | Discover a Land Down Under: Melbourne, Adelaide & Sydney

| Discover a Land Down Under: Melbourne, Adelaide & Sydney Europe | French Art Voyage: Paris, the Rhône and the French Riviera

| French Art Voyage: Paris, the Rhône and the French Riviera North America | The Best of the Grand Tetons to Banff: Iconic National Parks

| The Best of the Grand Tetons to Banff: Iconic National Parks South America | South American Odyssey: Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Machu Picchu & More

"With more people than ever wanting to find meaningful experiences by studying abroad, we couldn't think of a better way to stir excitement than to give away trips to all seven continents," said Maeve Hartney, Chief Program Officer of Road Scholar. "The Great Global Giveaway celebrates our 50th anniversary in 2025 and our legacy of helping older adults find the joy of learning and exploration with friends old and new. Road Scholar has always been about active learning and fostering a love for adventure, and the Great Global Giveaway embodies that spirit," she said.

In addition to the Great Global Giveaway, Road Scholar wants to hear the stories of its participants over the last half-century. "For nearly 50 years, six million Road Scholar participants have experienced the joys of learning and travelling with us," said Hartney. "We're gathering 50 of the most heart-warming, poignant, charming and funny stories from the Road Scholar community." Past Road Scholar travelers are encouraged to share a story about their travels with Road Scholar have impacted them at www.roadscholar.org/story.

For more information about Road Scholar's Great Global Giveaway, please visit www.roadscholar.org/enter.

About Road Scholar:

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, not-for-profit Road Scholar is the world's largest and most innovative creator of experiential learning opportunities. Founded in 1975 as Elderhostel and rebranding as Road Scholar in 2010, we serve 80-100,000 lifelong learners annually. Our programs combine travel and education to provide experiential learning opportunities featuring an extraordinary range of topics, formats and locations, in more than 100 countries and throughout the United States. Alongside renowned experts, our participants experience in-depth and behind-the-scenes learning opportunities by land and by sea on educational travel adventures designed for boomers and beyond. We are a diverse community of knowledge seekers and explorers, united in the belief that lifelong learning is a vital part of overall wellbeing. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, on X, and on LinkedIn. For more information, please visit us at www.roadscholar.org.

