Buyer Group International, Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Phase One of a Multi-Phase Exploration Program with Remarkable Results Aiming at an Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Shambhala Platinum Project

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2024 / Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYRG) is pleased to announce the completion of Phase One of a multi-phase approach to developing an initial Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Shambhala Platinum Project. Phase One of the exploration program, included a comprehensive surface sample campaign encompassing 270 unique locales over all 84 of the company's lode mining claims surrounding the historic New Rambler Mine. The geologist ensured chain of custody and sent these samples to American Assay Laboratories for assay results, which were used to generate a geostasticical, geochemical based interpolations, and geospatial heatmaps.

*Note: Cu interpolations are for log-normalized data.

Analytical results:





Shown on the heat maps are two notable geochemical anomalies present around the Shambhala #71 adit (see Figure 1), the originally planned starting point for potential development. This adit notes various chemical interests as described in the non-chain of custody assay samples performed on waste material near the #71 adit and XRF readings from inside. Such readings indicate, as the heat maps demonstrate, the company's interest starting at #71 for Platinum, Palladium, Copper, amongst other notable minerals, running due north into our claim area for what is thought to possibly be a Platinum shelf or other PGMs referenced in past Geological Publications as leeching into the area.

Following geostatistical analyses of the Surface Sample assay data, it is apparent that there are two major geochemical anomalies in the Shambhala Platinum Project claim area that merit further investigation:

(1) base metal (Pt, Pd, Cu) hotspots circa altered mafic-to-ultramafic rocks (See Figure 2); and



(2) a strong discontinuity (best recognized in the Fe Ordinary Kriging interpolation map) that represents a roughly southwestern to northeastern break in geochemistry and geology.

This break could represent a shear zone, a sharp contact between older mafic-to-ultramafic rocks and a younger quartz monzonite, or some combination of the two, i.e., a contact that was exploited as a structural weakness upon tectonic forcings. (See Figure 3).

These identified anomalies warrant further exploration with refined Phase I sampling and mapping activities. In order to improve interpolation model precision and smoothing, BYRG plans to conduct a more-focused, higher resolution (sample spacing = 200 ft) soil sampling program within the identified hot spot area, claim blocks 37 - 39, 42 - 44, and 47 - 49. Furthermore, geologic mapping in that same area at a very fine scale, ~1:5000, will be carried out to better identify and constrain the geometry of shear zones to provide insight into the nature of the structural geochemical anomaly.

Lastly, local- to regional-scale geophysics via either the USGS aeromagnetic survey or local GPR investigations could provide valuable insight into subsurface geology. Local GPR would be crucial for identifying known historic workings in the claims area while also identifying potential faults or structural discontinuities that could serve as reasonable drill targets. The strong base metal and PGE correlations with the observed and mapped geology are promising with regards to the presence of a PGE deposit. Refined surface sampling and mapping will further aid in the location of structures/areas that are worth exploring with Phase Two activities.

Link to Full Report Here: https://frontierplatinumgroup.com/technical-reports

Buyer Group International, Inc. CEO Dave Bryant acknowledged his satisfaction with the results, saying, "Two years ago my intuition said Shambhala #71 would be a valuable starting point. Now, we may progress onto more advanced exploration and initial development of Shambhala #71! As we're right on what we believe to be a Platinum thin vein system accessible from the surface, we want to go in and crack open the adit, pursue and expand the existing workings. The entire team is filled with a sense of accomplishment. This is the fruition of two years of on-site study. This research will serve as the foundation for our future actions, as we move to begin Phase 2, which will include the creation of an NI 43-101 technical report that will explain the project's basic geologic model and propose potential drilling targets for further exploration."

About Buyer Group International, Inc.

Buyer Group International, Inc. is targeting exploration at its flagship mining project Shambhala in Albany County, Wyoming. The Shambhala Project consists of 84 lode claims, 2.71 square miles in the historic New Rambler District. The district is located near the south edge of the Cheyenne Belt, a noted Greenstone Belt of the Medicine Bow mountains, which contains various concentrations of rare minerals.

To learn more about Buyer Group International, Inc. also visit:

Corporate Website: https://frontierplatinumgroup.com/

Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/buyergroupinc

Corporate LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/byrg/

Corporate Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/buyergroupinternationalinc/

Corporate Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091509813233

OTC Stock Market Information: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BYRG/overview

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BYRG/disclosure

CONTACT:

Buyer Group International, Inc.

Phone: 214-810-1317

Email: byrg.group@gmail.com

SOURCE: Buyer Group International, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com