Digiarty Software: WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe Rebranded to Winxvideo AI: Unveiling Revolutionary Updates With Debut Giveaway

Digiarty Software is thrilled to share some groundbreaking news - Winx HD Video Converter Deluxe is undergoing a transformative rebranding, emerging as Winxvideo AI, and receiving substantial updates since 2009.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2024 / Today marks a watershed moment as WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe takes a leap forward, unveiling its new identity as Winxvideo AI. To ensure a seamless transition, users visiting the WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe page will be redirected to new page at https://www.winxdvd.com/winxvideo-ai. This rebranded Winxvideo AI also marks the most significant overhaul since its initial launch in 2009, introducing two game-changing features - Image AI and Video AI, to enhance visual quality to unprecedented heights.

Winxvideo AI

WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe Rebranded to Winxvideo AI

What's New in Winxvideo AI?

1. Unveiling Groundbreaking Image AI and Video AI:

Far beyond rebranding, Winxvideo AI is a technological marvel, with two features - Image AI and Video AI. Powered by the CineAI model, the technologies enhance image/video to cinema-grade quality.

Video Enhancer AI : Video AI leverages CineAI model to transform low-quality video into cinematic wonders. Among these technologies are Super Resolution, Frame Interpolation, and Stabilization. Super Resolution: Upscale low-resolution video to 4K and enhance old, low-quality, noisy, and heavily compressed footages. Frame Interpolation: Generate new frames in-between and boosts frame rate from 24/30fps to 60/120/240fps to make action footages butter-smooth. Boost frame rate by up to 5X and create slo-mo video. Stabilization: Intelligently understand the predictable patterns of any motion like jumping, skateboarding, and stabilize footages from GoPro, iPhone, DJI, etc.

Video AI leverages CineAI model to transform low-quality video into cinematic wonders. Among these technologies are Super Resolution, Frame Interpolation, and Stabilization. Image Enhancer AI: Utilize Super Resolution to scale up images up to 4X, whether it's AI-generated images, anime or a reality like architecture, portrait, wildlife. Remove noise, deblur image, reduce compression artifacts.

"Addressing challenges like low resolution, shakiness, compression artifacts, blur, and noise in video or image can be daunting with conventional tools," said Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software. "Winxvideo AI is poised to overcome these hurdles. Powered by its unique CineAI model, it achieves unparalleled clarity, making it a game-changer in image and video enhancement."

2. More Mention-worthy Advancements

While this transformation is not just about AI technology, it goes beyond by delivering an all-encompassing solution.

Video edit: Rotate, split, watermark, add effect, remove background noise, defisheye, download and extract subtitles, make GIF, etc.

Rotate, split, watermark, add effect, remove background noise, defisheye, download and extract subtitles, make GIF, etc. Screen record: Record full/customized screen, record webcam, record Picture-in-Picture video, and audio.

Record full/customized screen, record webcam, record Picture-in-Picture video, and audio. Audio conversion: Convert audio like MP3, AAC, FLAC, M4A, etc.

Convert audio like MP3, AAC, FLAC, M4A, etc. Advanced parameter settings: Take full control over GOP, encoding mode, etc.

3. Brand-new Interface

Another change in Winxvideo AI is the redesigned and modern interface. The user-centric design philosophy enables users to navigate through features effortlessly.

Pricing and Availability

Winxvideo AI caters to Windows users (7/8/8.1/10/11, 64-bit). Despite the overhaul, the price stands competitive at $45.95 for a lifetime license. To ensure everyone can experience the features, Digiarty is hosting a debut giveaway. Share the product, and secure a 3-month license key.

Contact Information

Bella Brown

Marketing Specialist

bella@winxdvd.com

SOURCE: Digiarty Software

View the original press release on newswire.com.