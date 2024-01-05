bioAffinity Technologies and BioVie Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2024 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) and BioVie, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) on The RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, January 5, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

bioAffinity Technologies: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/biaf_access

BioVie: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/bivi_access

In an exclusive interview, Maria Zannes, President and CEO of bioAffinity Technologies, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. bioAffinity Technologies is an emerging player in early-stage cancer diagnosis and treatment. Its flagship product, CyPath® Lung, improves detection of early-stage lung cancer by analyzing the lung microenvironment. The noninvasive test has shown high sensitivity, specificity and accuracy. Lung cancer often goes undetected until it reaches late-stage when treatment options are less effective. Early detection increases survival and reduces medical costs. With commercialization underway, including a pilot program in Texas and the US DoD's purchase of tests for ongoing research, the Company is well-poised for growth. The lung cancer screening market is projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2030. The Company's flow cytometry platform, enhanced by AI-driven automated data analysis, is being developed to aid in noninvasive diagnosis of COPD and asthma, which have a combined global market expected to reach $8.2 billion by 2027. The Company holds extensive U.S. and international patents. Insiders show strong support for the Company with ownership at 39% and increasing. With a highly experienced leadership team, bioAffinity Technologies is well-positioned to drive innovation in early-stage cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Cuong Do, President and CEO of BioVie, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. BioVie is a clinical-stage company developing what it believes will be transformative therapies to overcome unmet medical needs in neurodegeneration and liver disease. The Company is developing NE3107 for Alzheimer's (AD) and Parkinson's (PD) and BIV201 for refractory ascites and HRS-AKI. BioVio recently reported data from a Phase 3 trial in AD that showed positive trending data showing that patients treated with NE3107 had treatment advantages compared to placebo on various cognitive, functional, and biomarker endpoints. The Company plans to launch Phase 3 trials in Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and Ascites in 2024 and has multiple other efforts underway that may create additional catalysts.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. addresses the need for noninvasive diagnosis of early-stage cancer and diseases of the lung and targeted cancer treatment. The Company's first product, CyPath® Lung, is a noninvasive test that has shown high sensitivity and specificity for the detection of early-stage lung cancer. CyPath® Lung is marketed as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) by Precision Pathology Laboratory Services, a subsidiary of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. Research and optimization of the Company's platform technologies are conducted in its laboratories at Precision Pathology and The University of Texas at San Antonio. For more information, visit www.bioaffinitytech.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

About BioVie

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) is a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders and advanced liver disease. In neurodegenerative disease, the Company's drug candidate NE3107 inhibits inflammatory activation of ERK and NFkB (e.g., TNF signaling) that leads to neuroinflammation and insulin resistance, but not their homeostatic functions (e.g., insulin signaling and neuron growth and survival). Both are drivers of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The Company is conducting a Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, multicenter study to evaluate NE3107 in patients who have mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease (NCT04669028). Results of a Phase 2 investigator-initiated trial (NCT05227820) showing NE3107-treated patients experienced improved cognition and biomarker levels were presented at the Clinical Trial in Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) annual conference in December 2022. An estimated six million Americans suffer from Alzheimer's. A Phase 2 study of NE3107 in Parkinson's disease (NCT05083260) has completed, and data presented at the International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease and Related Neurological Disorders conference in Gothenburg, Sweden in March 2023 showed significant improvements in "morning on" symptoms and clinically meaningful improvement in motor control in patients treated with a combination of NE3107 and levodopa vs. patients treated with levodopa alone, and no drug-related adverse events. In liver disease, the Company's Orphan drug candidate BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin), with FDA Fast Track status, is being evaluated and discussed with guidance received from the FDA regarding the design of Phase 3 clinical testing of BIV201 for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The active agent is approved in the U.S. and in about 40 countries for related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis. For more information, visit http://www.bioviepharma.com/.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 30 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, "The RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show," which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

