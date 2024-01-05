UK government statistics show that the country added 871 MW of solar capacity in the first 11 months of 2023. However, the Solar Energy UK trade association says that more than 1 GW of solar was deployed last year.The United Kingdom's cumulative PV capacity reached 15.6 GW at the end of November 2023, according to statistics from the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ). In the first 11 months of the year, the nation added 871 MW of new PV systems. This is a marked increase from the 496.8 MW added in the first 11 months of 2022, and the 323.9 MW added during the same period ...

