Virica Biotech Inc. ("Virica"), a leading developer of cell enhancers for scaling of viral vectors, as well as cell and gene therapies, announced today the expansion of their sales team along with a full presentation calendar.

Azra Benson, a veteran stem cell scientist with extensive commercial experience in the cell and gene therapy space, joins Virica as head of global sales. Ms. Benson previously held sales and business development roles at market leaders including Cytiva, Aldevron, and Catalent.

Azra Benson's appointment comes at a time of significant momentum for Virica as customers are looking for solutions to improve the yield of viral vectors and the quality of their cell and gene therapy applications.

"An exciting first quarter lies ahead because we know the impact our viral enhancers can make on driving down the upstream costs to make cell and gene therapies more accessible and affordable," said Beth Thompson-Webb, chief commercial officer at Virica.

Virica's award-winning scientists have become recognized thought leaders in innate cellular antiviral defenses. Through their outreach efforts, the industry is becoming increasingly aware of the impact of antiviral defenses on viral vector yields and is turning to Virica for their Viral Sensitizer (VSETM) platform and streamlined workflows to help unlock the potential of therapeutics.

Full Presentation Calendar for Q1:

January 8-11: Virica will be in San Francisco during the Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference providing updates to investors and meeting with companies and collaborators.

January 18: Virica's platform technology is nominated for Disruptive Technology of the Year at the Advanced Therapies Week Awards.

at the Advanced Therapies Week Awards. January 25: Virica will present at a Cell and Gene Insights webinar new process modelling data and insights on the latest cell enhancing technologies.

webinar new process modelling data and insights on the latest cell enhancing technologies. February 4-8: Virica will be presenting at the ECI: Advancing Manufacture of Cell and Gene Therapies VIII in Coranada, CA

March 18-20: Virica will be presenting at BioEurope Spring, in Barcelona, Spain

About Virica Biotech

Virica develops viral enhancers which optimize the manufacturing of viral vectors and cell and gene therapies, allowing developers to economically deploy their products at scale. Virica's Viral Sensitizer (VSE) platform reduces production inefficiencies caused by innate anti-viral defenses in manufacturing cells. Purpose formulated VSE combinations substantially increase manufacturing yields and reduce the cost of goods for a range of products, including vaccines, gene therapies, and cell therapies. www.viricabiotech.com

