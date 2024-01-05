AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) ("AMTD IDEA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been granted "the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Best Financial Services Award" by Hong Kong Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group in the fourth "Pilot 9+2" Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Development Forum and Award Ceremony. This recognition marks the second time AMTD IDEA being awarded with the Best Financial Services Award since it received the same award while Dr. Calvin Choi, Chairman of AMTD Group and Founder of AMTD IDEA, won "the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Outstanding Contribution Award (Individual)" from the inaugural "Pilot 9+2" Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Development Forum in 2021.

The "Pilot 9+2" Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Development Forum is organized by Hong Kong Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group with the aim of creating a communication platform for outstanding enterprises and individuals across the Greater Bay Area to explore development opportunities and further deepen cooperation and promote innovations among different fields in the region. The forum featured an award ceremony to select and recognise outstanding enterprises, institutions and individuals who have made significant efforts and contributions to the development of the Greater Bay Area.

Dr. Feridun Hamdullahpur, Chairman of AMTD IDEA commented: "I am proud of AMTD's recognition by the Hong Kong Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group. This award is well deserved for AMTD IDEA as AMTD has always been committed to promoting the developments of a sustainable economy in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area."

William Fung, CEO of AMTD IDEA added, "AMTD endeavours to play a role of super connector leveraging Hong Kong's advantages as an international financial centre and promoting closer cooperation between cities in the region. We are committed into sustainable development opportunities in the Greater Bay Area and accomplishing the objective of connecting Hong Kong with the global community in the best positioning."

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global capital markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles as well as hospitality and VIP services. Through our unique eco-system the "AMTD SpiderNet" AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active superconnector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on Twitter at @AMTDGroup.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and AMTD IDEA Group does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

