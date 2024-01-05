Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Sparinvest SICAV - name change of sub-fund

The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 9 January 2024. ISIN: LU0264925727 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparinvest SICAV Global Inv Grade EUR R ----------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Sparinvest SICAV Sust CorpBonds IG EUR R ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SSIGLIGEURR ----------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: SSISCBIGEURR ----------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 38136 ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66