Taipei City, Taiwan--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2024) - As 2023 concludes, AGI Technology, a proud Taiwanese storage brand, is set to elevate the storage product market with an unprecedented release. Shattering the world's maximum capacity records for microSD cards, they unveil a memory card that harmonizes top-notch efficiency with extraordinary capacity: the Supreme Pro TF138 2TB microSD card.

Supreme Pro TF138 2TB microSD card

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/193187_191e0372048c6996_001full.jpg

The Supreme Pro TF138 2TB by AGI Technology is a trailblazer, being one of the first microSD cards worldwide to offer a 2TB capacity. It is equipped with the most functional specifications available, UHS-I U3 V30 A2, supporting video recording in up to 4K UHD and optimal app functionality. The card incorporates StorArt's newest controller model SA3309, ensuring stable and fast read-write speeds. When paired with AGI's proprietary card reader, it can surpass the speed limitations of UHS-I, achieving blazing transfer speeds of up to 170MB/s read and 160MB/s write.

As life's digital storage demands grow, this 2TB memory card brings its vast capacity to the forefront, fitting perfectly for cutting-edge handheld gaming devices, external use with iPhone 15, and high-resolution recording on Android smartphones, thus amplifying user convenience exponentially.

Amidst rapid digital storage advancements, AGI Technology remains a pioneer in innovation. This mass-produced 2TB microSD memory card solidifies AGI Technology's leadership in the global storage market.

Specifications for the Supreme Pro TF138:

Standard: SD6.1





Speed Classification: UHS-I U3 / V30 / A2





Capacity: 2TB





Speed: Reaches top read/write speeds of 170/160 MB/s with the specialized card reader.

The Supreme Pro TF138 2TB microSD card is available for purchase on Amazon and Newegg for the US customers. For more information on the company's full range of products, visit AGI Technology's official website at www.agi-gear.com or for any inquiries, please reach out at sales@agi-tech.com.tw.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/193187

SOURCE: B2Press BV