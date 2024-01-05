Hesai Group: Hesai Selected by Top Global Automotive OEM to Provide ADAS Lidars For New Flagship EV Models Series Production Program

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Technology (NASDAQ: HSAI), the global leader in lidar technology for automotive mobility, ADAS and industrial robotics applications, announced today an automotive ADAS lidar design win with a leading global OEM to provide advanced long-range sensors for new flagship electric vehicle models scheduled for series production. The upcoming all-electric vehicle will be equipped with Hesai's ultra-high resolution long-range lidar, AT128, as part of its ADAS system.

"This latest ADAS design win brings together the world's best lidar technology with one of the world's most revered automotive brands," said Hesai CEO David Li . "We are pleased to be selected to provide high performance long-range lidars for one of the leading global OEMs. This underscores the crucial role lidar technology will play in the future of advanced intelligent driving systems which will significantly reduce traffic accidents and save lives."

To date, Hesai has won over 50 ADAS series production EV models from 15 major OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers, earning widespread recognition as the global leader in the automotive lidar market.

The company expects further details about this major accomplishment to be unveiled in the coming months.

Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI) is a global leader in lidar solutions. The company's lidar products enable a broad spectrum of applications, including passenger and commercial vehicles with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), autonomous driving vehicles, and robotic applications such as last-mile delivery robots and AGVs. Hesai seamlessly integrates its in-house manufacturing process with lidar R&D and design, enabling rapid product iteration while ensuring high performance, high quality, and affordability. The company has superior R&D capabilities across optics, mechanics, electronics, and software. Hesai has established offices in Shanghai, Palo Alto, and Stuttgart, with customers spanning over 40 countries.

