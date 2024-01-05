LATHAM, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body's vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving quality of life for patients, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended November 30, 2023.
"Today, we are announcing meaningful steps in our strategic transformation. We have initiated a restructuring of our manufacturing footprint and are shifting to an outsourced model. Currently, more than 80% of our Med Tech revenue utilizes third-party manufacturing. Fully shifting both Med Device and Med Tech to this model will allow us to more effectively compete in our chosen markets, fundamentally changing our corporate gross margin profile and driving us to profitability in two years," commented Jim Clemmer, President and Chief Executive Officer of AngioDynamics, Inc. "Additionally, we continue our efforts to further optimize our portfolio following the divestiture of our BioSentry and Dialysis businesses in June, making us a more focused med-tech company. While our second quarter revenue was softer than we would have liked, particularly in our Thrombus business, we were pleased to complete enrollment of our APEX-AV trial and believe our sales training and education efforts along with new product launches and the anticipated PE indication will solidify this business as a growth driver. With all of these initiatives, we believe we are taking the right steps to generate meaningful long-term growth and profitability while improving patient outcomes in the markets we serve."
Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Unless otherwise noted, all financial results below are presented on a pro forma basis when excluding the divested Dialysis and BioSentry businesses.
Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 were $79.1 million, an increase of 2.7% compared to the prior-year quarter. Foreign currency translation did not have a significant impact on the Company's net sales in the quarter.
Med Tech net sales were $25.4 million, a 3.5% increase from $24.5 million in the prior- year period. Med Tech includes the Auryon peripheral atherectomy platform, the thrombus management platform and the NanoKnife irreversible electroporation platform. Year-over-year growth was driven by Auryon sales during the quarter of $11.4 million, which increased 12.9%, and AlphaVac sales of $1.9 million, which grew 17.9%. AngioVac sales were $5.4 million in the quarter, a decline of 10.8% from the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The Company completed enrollment of its APEX-AV trial subsequent to quarter end.
Med Device net sales were $53.7 million, a 2.3% increase from sales of $52.5 in the prior-year period.
U.S. net sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $64.0 million, an increase of 0.6% from sales of $63.6 million a year ago. International net sales were $15.1 million, an increase of 12.6% from sales of $13.4 million in the prior-year period.
Gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was 50.9%, a decrease of 80 basis points from gross margin of 51.7% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Gross margin for the Med Tech business was 62.4%, a decrease of 130 basis points from the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Gross margin for the Med Device business was 45.5%, a decrease of 60 basis points from gross margin of 46.1% in the prior-year quarter. Gross margin continued to be impacted by inflationary pressures including increased costs for labor and raw materials as well as geographic mix.
The Company recorded a net loss of $29.0 million, or a loss per share of $0.72, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Excluding the items shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation table below, adjusted net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $2.0 million, and adjusted loss per share was $0.05.
Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, excluding the items shown in the reconciliation table below, was $1.8 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.
In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company generated $5.3 million in operating cash, had capital expenditures of $0.6 million and had additions to Auryon placement and evaluation units of $1.2 million.
On November 30, 2023, the Company had $60.9 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $44.6 million in cash and cash equivalents on May 31, 2023.
Six Months Financial Results
Unless otherwise noted, all financial results below are presented on a pro forma basis when excluding the divested Dialysis and BioSentry businesses.
For the six months ended November 30, 2023:
Net sales were $157.1 million, an increase of 4.2% compared to the same period a year ago.
Med Tech net sales were $51.2 million, an 8.3% increase from the prior year period. Med Device net sales were $105.9 million, an increase of 2.3% from $103.5 million in the first half of fiscal 2023.
Gross margin was 50.8%, a decrease of 60 basis points compared to the first half of fiscal 2023.
The Company's net income was $16.4 million, or earnings per share of $0.41, compared to a net loss of $30.2 million, or $0.77 per share, a year ago.
Excluding the items shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation table below, adjusted net loss was $7.2 million, with adjusted loss per share of $0.18, compared to adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per share of $9.6 million and $0.24, respectively, a year ago.
Adjusted EBITDA, excluding the items shown in the reconciliation table below, was $2.2 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.7 million for the same period a year ago.
Manufacturing Restructuring
The Company announced today that it is committed to shifting its manufacturing operations from a company-owned facility in upstate New York to a fully outsourced model over the next two years. This shift is expected to result in an approximate $15 million annualized reduction in expenses by fiscal year 2027. The Company expects to achieve full-year adjusted EPS profitability in FY27.
Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Guidance
The Company now expects its fiscal year 2024 net sales to be in the range of $320 to $325 million, accounting for the softer Thrombectomy sales during the fiscal second quarter, which it now expects will continue throughout the back half of the year, as well as certain SKU rationalization and other impacts associated with the manufacturing restructuring. The Company expects gross margin to be approximately 49% to 51% and adjusted loss per share in the range of $0.35 to $0.42.
ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Actual (1)
Pro Forma Adjustments(2)
Pro Forma
As Reported (1)
Pro Forma Adjustments(2)
Pro Forma
Nov 30, 2023
Nov 30, 2023
Nov 30, 2023
Nov 30, 2022
Nov 30, 2022
Nov 30, 2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net sales
$
79,073
-
$
79,073
$
85,429
(8,442
)
$
76,987
Cost of sales (exclusive of intangible amortization)
38,811
-
38,811
40,351
(3,184
)
37,167
Gross profit
40,262
-
40,262
45,078
(5,258
)
39,820
% of net sales
50.9
%
50.9
%
52.8
%
51.7
%
Operating expenses
Research and development
8,658
-
8,658
6,838
(66
)
6,772
Sales and marketing
25,464
-
25,464
26,007
(15
)
25,992
General and administrative
9,289
-
9,289
10,835
2
10,837
Amortization of intangibles
3,562
-
3,562
4,808
(483
)
4,325
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
221
-
221
1,646
-
1,646
Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net
6,188
-
6,188
3,059
-
3,059
Total operating expenses
53,382
-
53,382
53,193
(562
)
52,631
Operating loss
(13,120
)
-
(13,120
)
(8,115
)
(4,696
)
(12,811
)
Interest income (expense), net
534
-
534
(684
)
-
(684
)
Other expense, net
(32
)
-
(32
)
(252
)
-
(252
)
Total other income (expense), net
502
-
502
(936
)
-
(936
)
Loss before income tax expense (benefit)
(12,618
)
-
(12,618
)
(9,051
)
(4,696
)
(13,747
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
16,430
-
16,430
(565
)
-
(565
)
Net loss
$
(29,048
)
$
-
$
(29,048
)
$
(8,486
)
$
(4,696
)
$
(13,182
)
Loss per share
Basic
$
(0.72
)
$
(0.72
)
$
(0.21
)
$
(0.33
)
Diluted
$
(0.72
)
$
(0.72
)
$
(0.21
)
$
(0.33
)
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
40,219
40,219
39,490
39,490
Diluted
40,219
40,219
39,490
39,490
(1) Reflects the Company's US GAAP consolidated financial statements before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Dialysis and BioSentry Businesses ("the Businesses") for the three months ended November 30, 2023 and 2022.
(2) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the operating results from the sale of the Businesses.
ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(in thousands, except per share data)
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Actual (1)
Pro Forma Adjustments(2)
Pro Forma
As Reported (1)
Pro Forma Adjustments(2)
Pro Forma
Nov 30, 2023
Nov 30, 2023
Nov 30, 2023
Nov 30, 2022
Nov 30, 2022
Nov 30, 2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net sales
$
157,752
(671
)
$
157,081
$
166,966
(16,188
)
$
150,778
Cost of sales (exclusive of intangible amortization)
77,430
(218
)
77,212
79,583
(6,292
)
73,291
Gross profit
80,322
(453
)
79,869
87,383
(9,896
)
77,487
% of net sales
50.9
%
50.8
%
52.3
%
51.4
%
Operating expenses
Research and development
16,599
(29
)
16,570
15,171
(128
)
15,043
Sales and marketing
52,832
-
52,832
52,550
(34
)
52,516
General and administrative
20,145
(2
)
20,143
20,936
1
20,937
Amortization of intangibles
7,187
-
7,187
9,645
(966
)
8,679
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
91
-
91
1,857
-
1,857
Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net
9,400
-
9,400
8,640
(17
)
8,623
Total operating expenses
106,254
(31
)
106,223
108,799
(1,144
)
107,655
Gain on sale of assets
47,842
-
47,842
-
-
-
Operating income (loss)
21,910
(422
)
21,488
(21,416
)
(8,752
)
(30,168
)
Interest income (expense), net
653
-
653
(1,065
)
-
(1,065
)
Other expense, net
(320
)
-
(320
)
(427
)
-
(427
)
Total other income (expense), net
333
-
333
(1,492
)
-
(1,492
)
Income (loss) before income tax benefit
22,243
(422
)
21,821
(22,908
)
(8,752
)
(31,660
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
5,407
-
5,407
(1,418
)
-
(1,418
)
Net income (loss)
$
16,836
$
(422
)
$
16,414
$
(21,490
)
$
(8,752
)
$
(30,242
)
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
$
0.42
$
0.41
$
(0.55
)
$
(0.77
)
Diluted
$
0.42
$
0.41
$
(0.55
)
$
(0.77
)
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
40,030
40,030
39,394
39,394
Diluted
40,103
40,103
39,394
39,394
(1) Reflects the Company's US GAAP consolidated financial statements before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Dialysis and BioSentry Businesses ("the Businesses") for the six months ended November 30, 2023 and 2022.
(2) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the operating results from the sale of the Businesses.
ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(in thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Nov 30, 2023
Nov 30, 2022
Nov 30, 2023
Nov 30, 2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net income (loss)
$
(29,048
)
$
(8,486
)
$
16,836
$
(21,490
)
Amortization of intangibles
3,562
4,808
7,187
9,645
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
221
1,646
91
1,857
Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1)
6,188
3,059
9,400
8,640
Gain on sale of assets
-
-
(47,842
)
-
Tax effect of non-GAAP items (2)
17,039
(671
)
7,459
(782
)
Adjusted net income (loss)
$
(2,038
)
$
356
$
(6,869
)
$
(2,130
)
Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share to non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Nov 30, 2023
Nov 30, 2022
Nov 30, 2023
Nov 30, 2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
(0.72
)
$
(0.21
)
$
0.42
$
(0.55
)
Amortization of intangibles
0.09
0.12
0.18
0.24
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
0.01
0.04
-
0.05
Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1)
0.15
0.08
0.24
0.23
Gain on sale of assets
-
-
(1.20
)
-
Tax effect of non-GAAP items (2)
0.42
(0.02
)
0.19
(0.02
)
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
(0.05
)
$
0.01
$
(0.17
)
$
(0.05
)
Adjusted diluted sharecount (3)
40,219
40,059
40,030
39,394
(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items.
(2) Adjustment to reflect the income tax provision on a non-GAAP basis has been calculated assuming no valuation allowance on the Company's U.S. deferred tax assets and an effective tax rate of 23% for the periods ended November 30, 2023 and 2022.
(3) Diluted shares may differ for non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP due to a GAAP loss.
ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Continued
(in thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Nov 30, 2023
Nov 30, 2022
Nov 30, 2023
Nov 30, 2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net income (loss)
$
(29,048
)
$
(8,486
)
$
16,836
$
(21,490
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
16,430
(565
)
5,407
(1,418
)
Interest income (expense), net
(534
)
684
(653
)
1,065
Depreciation and amortization
6,685
7,767
13,373
15,388
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
221
1,646
91
1,857
Stock based compensation
1,877
3,350
6,021
6,374
Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1)
6,188
3,059
9,400
8,640
Gain on sale of assets
-
-
(47,842
)
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,819
$
7,455
$
2,633
$
10,416
Per diluted share:
Adjusted EBITDA
$
0.05
$
0.19
$
0.07
$
0.26
(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items.
ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(in thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of Pro Forma Net Income (Loss) to Pro Forma Adjusted Net Loss:
Pro Forma
Pro Forma
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Nov 30, 2023
Nov 30, 2022
Nov 30, 2023
Nov 30, 2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Pro forma net income (loss)
$
(29,048
)
$
(13,182
)
$
16,414
$
(30,242
)
Amortization of intangibles
3,562
4,325
7,187
8,679
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
221
1,646
91
1,857
Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1)
6,188
3,059
9,400
8,623
Gain on sale of assets
-
-
(47,842
)
-
Tax effect of non-GAAP items (2)
17,039
520
7,556
1,457
Adjusted pro forma net loss
$
(2,038
)
$
(3,632
)
$
(7,194
)
$
(9,626
)
Reconciliation of Pro Forma Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share to Pro Forma Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share:
Pro Forma
Pro Forma
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Nov 30, 2023
Nov 30, 2022
Nov 30, 2023
Nov 30, 2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Pro forma diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
(0.72
)
$
(0.33
)
$
0.41
$
(0.77
)
Amortization of intangibles
0.09
0.11
0.18
0.22
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
0.01
0.04
-
0.05
Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1)
0.15
0.08
0.24
0.22
Gain on sale of assets
-
-
(1.20
)
-
Tax effect of non-GAAP items (2)
0.42
0.01
0.19
0.04
Adjusted pro forma diluted loss per share
$
(0.05
)
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.24
)
Adjusted diluted sharecount (3)
40,219
39,490
40,030
39,394
(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items.
(2) Adjustment to reflect the income tax provision on a non-GAAP basis has been calculated assuming no valuation allowance on the Company's U.S. deferred tax assets and an effective tax rate of 23% for the periods ended November 30, 2023 and 2022.
(3) Diluted shares may differ for non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP due to a GAAP loss.
ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Continued)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of Pro Forma Net Income (Loss) to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA:
Pro Forma
Pro Forma
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Nov 30, 2023
Nov 30, 2022
Nov 30, 2023
Nov 30, 2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Pro forma net income (loss)
$
(29,048
)
$
(13,182
)
$
16,414
$
(30,242
)
Income tax benefit
16,430
(565
)
5,407
(1,418
)
Interest income (expense), net
(534
)
684
(653
)
1,065
Depreciation and amortization
6,685
7,276
13,373
14,407
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
221
1,646
91
1,857
Stock based compensation
1,877
3,350
6,021
6,374
Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1)
6,188
3,059
9,400
8,623
Gain on sale of assets
-
-
(47,842
)
-
Pro forma adjusted EBITDA
$
1,819
$
2,268
$
2,211
$
666
Per diluted share:
Adjusted EBITDA
$
0.05
$
0.06
$
0.06
$
0.02
(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items.
ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET SALES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY AND BY GEOGRAPHY
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Actual (1)
Pro Forma
Adj. (2)
Pro Forma
As
Reported (1)
Pro Forma
Adj. (2)
Pro Forma
Actual
Pro Forma
Nov 30,
Nov 30,
Nov 30,
Nov 30,
Nov 30,
Nov 30,
% Growth
Currency Impact
Constant Currency Growth
% Growth
Currency Impact
Constant Currency Growth
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net Sales
Med Tech
$
25,363
$
-
$
25,363
$
24,502
$
-
$
24,502
3.5
%
3.5
%
Med Device
53,710
-
53,710
60,927
(8,442
)
52,485
(11.8
)%
2.3
%
$
79,073
$
-
$
79,073
$
85,429
$
(8,442
)
$
76,987
(7.4
)%
0.0
%
(7.4
)%
2.7
%
0.0
%
2.7
%
Net Sales
United States
$
64,002
$
-
$
64,002
$
71,631
$
(8,028
)
$
63,603
(10.7
)%
0.6
%
International
15,071
-
15,071
13,798
(414
)
13,384
9.2
%
0.0
%
9.2
%
12.6
%
$
79,073
$
-
$
79,073
$
85,429
$
(8,442
)
$
76,987
(7.4
)%
0.0
%
(7.4
)%
2.7
%
0.0
%
2.7
%
(1) Reflects the Company's US GAAP consolidated financial statements before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Dialysis and BioSentry Businesses ("the Businesses") for the three months ended November 30, 2023 and 2022.
(2) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the operating results from the sale of the Businesses.
GROSS PROFIT BY PRODUCT CATEGORY
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Actual (1)
Pro Forma
Adj.(2)
Pro Forma
As Reported (1)
Pro Forma
Adj.(2)
Pro Forma
Actual
Pro Forma
Nov 30,
Nov 30,
Nov 30,
Nov 30,
Nov 30,
Nov 30,
% Change
% Change
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Med Tech
$
15,816
$
-
$
15,816
$
15,614
$
-
$
15,614
1.3
%
1.3
%
Gross profit % of sales
62.4
%
62.4
%
63.7
%
63.7
%
Med Device
$
24,446
$
-
$
24,446
$
29,464
$
(5,258
)
$
24,206
(17.0
) %
1.0
%
Gross profit % of sales
45.5
%
45.5
%
48.4
%
46.1
%
Total
$
40,262
$
-
$
40,262
$
45,078
$
(5,258
)
$
39,820
(10.7
) %
1.1
%
Gross profit % of sales
50.9
%
50.9
%
52.8
%
51.7
%
(1) Reflects the Company's US GAAP consolidated financial statements before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Dialysis and BioSentry Businesses ("the Businesses") for the three months ended November 30, 2023 and 2022.
(2) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the operating results from the sale of the Businesses.
ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET SALES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY AND BY GEOGRAPHY
(in thousands)
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Actual (1)
Pro Forma
Adj. (2)
Pro Forma
As
Reported (1)
Pro Forma
Adj. (2)
Pro Forma
Actual
Pro Forma
Nov 30,
Nov 30,
Nov 30,
Nov 30,
Nov 30,
Nov 30,
% Growth
Currency Impact
Constant Currency Growth
%
Currency Impact
Constant Currency Growth
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net Sales
Med Tech
$
51,224
$
-
$
51,224
$
47,318
$
-
$
47,318
8.3
%
8.3
%
Med Device
106,528
(671
)
105,857
119,648
(16,188
)
103,460
(11.0
)%
2.3
%
$
157,752
$
(671
)
$
157,081
$
166,966
$
(16,188
)
$
150,778
(5.5
)%
0.0
%
(5.5
)%
4.2
%
0.0
%
4.2
%
Net Sales
United States
$
128,401
$
(650
)
$
127,751
$
140,655
$
(14,603
)
$
126,052
(8.7
)%
1.3
%
International
29,351
(21
)
29,330
26,311
(1,585
)
24,726
11.6
%
(0.1
)%
11.5
%
18.6
%
$
157,752
$
(671
)
$
157,081
$
166,966
$
(16,188
)
$
150,778
(5.5
)%
0.0
%
(5.5
)%
4.2
%
0.0
%
4.2
%
(1) Reflects the Company's US GAAP consolidated financial statements before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Dialysis and BioSentry Businesses ("the Businesses") for the six months ended November 30, 2023 and 2022.
(2) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the operating results from the sale of the Businesses.
GROSS PROFIT BY PRODUCT CATEGORY
(in thousands)
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Actual (1)
Pro Forma
Adj. (2)
Pro Forma
As Reported (1)
Pro Forma
Adj. (2)
Pro Forma
Actual
Pro Forma
Nov 30,
Nov 30,
Nov 30,
Nov 30,
Nov 30,
Nov 30,
% Change
% Change
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Med Tech
$
32,543
$
-
$
32,543
$
30,043
$
-
$
30,043
8.3
%
8.3
%
Gross profit % of sales
63.5
%
63.5
%
63.5
%
63.5
%
Med Device
$
47,779
$
(453
)
$
47,326
$
57,340
$
(9,896
)
$
47,444
(16.7
) %
(0.2
) %
Gross profit % of sales
44.9
%
44.7
%
47.9
%
45.9
%
Total
$
80,322
$
(453
)
$
79,869
$
87,383
$
(9,896
)
$
77,487
(8.1
) %
3.1
%
Gross profit % of sales
50.9
%
50.8
%
52.3
%
51.4
%
(1) Reflects the Company's US GAAP consolidated financial statements before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Dialysis and BioSentry Businesses ("the Businesses") for the six months ended November 30, 2023 and 2022.
(2) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the operating results from the sale of the Businesses.
ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
Nov 30, 2023
May 31, 2023
(unaudited)
(audited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
60,896
$
44,620
Accounts receivable, net
51,603
52,826
Inventories
64,254
55,325
Prepaid expenses and other
8,715
4,617
Current assets held for sale
-
6,154
Total current assets
185,468
163,542
Property, plant and equipment, net
42,557
44,384
Other assets
8,481
10,676
Intangible assets, net
103,891
111,144
Goodwill
159,226
159,238
Non-current assets held for sale
-
43,653
Total assets
$
499,623
$
532,637
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
37,650
$
40,445
Accrued liabilities
29,237
26,617
Current portion of contingent consideration
9,387
14,761
Other current liabilities
1,763
2,002
Total current liabilities
78,037
83,825
Long-term debt
-
49,818
Deferred income taxes
17,758
12,813
Contingent consideration
-
4,535
Other long-term liabilities
2,602
3,350
Total liabilities
98,397
154,341
Stockholders' equity
401,226
378,296
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
499,623
$
532,637
ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Nov 30, 2023
Nov 30, 2022
Nov 30, 2023
Nov 30, 2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(29,048
)
$
(8,486
)
$
16,836
$
(21,490
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
6,685
7,818
13,373
15,478
Non-cash lease expense
481
627
957
1,248
Stock based compensation
1,877
3,350
6,021
6,374
Gain on disposal of assets
-
-
(47,842
)
-
Transaction costs for disposition
-
-
(2,427
)
-
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
221
1,646
91
1,857
Deferred income taxes
16,366
(618
)
4,951
(1,525
)
Change in accounts receivable allowances
627
347
549
392
Fixed and intangible asset impairments and disposals
174
-
239
87
Write-off of other assets
-
-
869
-
Other
(129
)
53
(138
)
(43
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(2,480
)
406
677
(1,019
)
Inventories
(4,270
)
(5,593
)
(8,844
)
(11,831
)
Prepaid expenses and other
(811
)
1,802
(4,979
)
(3,931
)
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities
15,573
6,147
(966
)
(2,843
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
5,266
7,499
(20,633
)
(17,246
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(554
)
(1,281
)
(1,345
)
(2,090
)
Additions to placement and evaluation units
(1,239
)
(1,215
)
(2,006
)
(3,442
)
Cash paid in acquisition
-
-
-
(540
)
Proceeds from sale of assets
-
-
100,000
-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(1,793
)
(2,496
)
96,649
(6,072
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of long-term debt
-
-
(50,000
)
(45,000
)
Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt
-
-
-
70,000
Deferred financing costs on long-term debt
-
(45
)
-
(751
)
Payment of acquisition related contingent consideration
-
-
(10,000
)
-
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan
(352
)
148
58
230
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(352
)
103
(59,942
)
24,479
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
189
187
202
(129
)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
3,310
5,293
16,276
1,032
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
57,586
24,564
44,620
28,825
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
60,896
$
29,857
$
60,896
$
29,857
