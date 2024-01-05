LATHAM, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body's vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving quality of life for patients, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended November 30, 2023.

"Today, we are announcing meaningful steps in our strategic transformation. We have initiated a restructuring of our manufacturing footprint and are shifting to an outsourced model. Currently, more than 80% of our Med Tech revenue utilizes third-party manufacturing. Fully shifting both Med Device and Med Tech to this model will allow us to more effectively compete in our chosen markets, fundamentally changing our corporate gross margin profile and driving us to profitability in two years," commented Jim Clemmer, President and Chief Executive Officer of AngioDynamics, Inc. "Additionally, we continue our efforts to further optimize our portfolio following the divestiture of our BioSentry and Dialysis businesses in June, making us a more focused med-tech company. While our second quarter revenue was softer than we would have liked, particularly in our Thrombus business, we were pleased to complete enrollment of our APEX-AV trial and believe our sales training and education efforts along with new product launches and the anticipated PE indication will solidify this business as a growth driver. With all of these initiatives, we believe we are taking the right steps to generate meaningful long-term growth and profitability while improving patient outcomes in the markets we serve."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Unless otherwise noted, all financial results below are presented on a pro forma basis when excluding the divested Dialysis and BioSentry businesses.

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 were $79.1 million, an increase of 2.7% compared to the prior-year quarter. Foreign currency translation did not have a significant impact on the Company's net sales in the quarter.

Med Tech net sales were $25.4 million, a 3.5% increase from $24.5 million in the prior- year period. Med Tech includes the Auryon peripheral atherectomy platform, the thrombus management platform and the NanoKnife irreversible electroporation platform. Year-over-year growth was driven by Auryon sales during the quarter of $11.4 million, which increased 12.9%, and AlphaVac sales of $1.9 million, which grew 17.9%. AngioVac sales were $5.4 million in the quarter, a decline of 10.8% from the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The Company completed enrollment of its APEX-AV trial subsequent to quarter end.

Med Device net sales were $53.7 million, a 2.3% increase from sales of $52.5 in the prior-year period.

U.S. net sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $64.0 million, an increase of 0.6% from sales of $63.6 million a year ago. International net sales were $15.1 million, an increase of 12.6% from sales of $13.4 million in the prior-year period.

Gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was 50.9%, a decrease of 80 basis points from gross margin of 51.7% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Gross margin for the Med Tech business was 62.4%, a decrease of 130 basis points from the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Gross margin for the Med Device business was 45.5%, a decrease of 60 basis points from gross margin of 46.1% in the prior-year quarter. Gross margin continued to be impacted by inflationary pressures including increased costs for labor and raw materials as well as geographic mix.

The Company recorded a net loss of $29.0 million, or a loss per share of $0.72, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Excluding the items shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation table below, adjusted net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $2.0 million, and adjusted loss per share was $0.05.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, excluding the items shown in the reconciliation table below, was $1.8 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company generated $5.3 million in operating cash, had capital expenditures of $0.6 million and had additions to Auryon placement and evaluation units of $1.2 million.

On November 30, 2023, the Company had $60.9 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $44.6 million in cash and cash equivalents on May 31, 2023.

Six Months Financial Results

Unless otherwise noted, all financial results below are presented on a pro forma basis when excluding the divested Dialysis and BioSentry businesses.

For the six months ended November 30, 2023:

Net sales were $157.1 million, an increase of 4.2% compared to the same period a year ago.

Med Tech net sales were $51.2 million, an 8.3% increase from the prior year period. Med Device net sales were $105.9 million, an increase of 2.3% from $103.5 million in the first half of fiscal 2023.

Gross margin was 50.8%, a decrease of 60 basis points compared to the first half of fiscal 2023.

The Company's net income was $16.4 million, or earnings per share of $0.41, compared to a net loss of $30.2 million, or $0.77 per share, a year ago.

Excluding the items shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation table below, adjusted net loss was $7.2 million, with adjusted loss per share of $0.18, compared to adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per share of $9.6 million and $0.24, respectively, a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding the items shown in the reconciliation table below, was $2.2 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.7 million for the same period a year ago.

Manufacturing Restructuring

The Company announced today that it is committed to shifting its manufacturing operations from a company-owned facility in upstate New York to a fully outsourced model over the next two years. This shift is expected to result in an approximate $15 million annualized reduction in expenses by fiscal year 2027. The Company expects to achieve full-year adjusted EPS profitability in FY27.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Guidance

The Company now expects its fiscal year 2024 net sales to be in the range of $320 to $325 million, accounting for the softer Thrombectomy sales during the fiscal second quarter, which it now expects will continue throughout the back half of the year, as well as certain SKU rationalization and other impacts associated with the manufacturing restructuring. The Company expects gross margin to be approximately 49% to 51% and adjusted loss per share in the range of $0.35 to $0.42.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Management uses non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and believes that non-GAAP measures may assist investors in analyzing the underlying trends in AngioDynamics' business over time. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In this news release, AngioDynamics has reported pro-forma results, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share. Management uses these measures in its internal analysis and review of operational performance. Management believes that these measures provide investors with useful information in comparing AngioDynamics' performance over different periods. By using these non-GAAP measures, management believes that investors get a better picture of the performance of AngioDynamics' underlying business. Management encourages investors to review AngioDynamics' financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP to understand AngioDynamics' performance taking into account all relevant factors, including those that may only occur from time to time but have a material impact on AngioDynamics' financial results. Please see the tables that follow for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics is a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body's vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving quality of life for patients.

The Company's innovative technologies and devices are chosen by talented physicians in fast-growing healthcare markets to treat unmet patient needs. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.

Safe Harbor

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding AngioDynamics' expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, capital expenditures, products, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include the words such as "expects," "reaffirms," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "projects, " "optimistic," or variations of such words and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that actual events or results may differ materially from AngioDynamics' expectations, expressed or implied. Factors that may affect the actual results achieved by AngioDynamics include, without limitation, the scale and scope of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the ability of AngioDynamics to develop its existing and new products, technological advances and patents attained by competitors, infringement of AngioDynamics' technology or assertions that AngioDynamics' technology infringes the technology of third parties, the ability of AngioDynamics to effectively compete against competitors that have substantially greater resources, future actions by the FDA or other regulatory agencies, domestic and foreign health care reforms and government regulations, results of pending or future clinical trials, overall economic conditions (including inflation, labor shortages and supply chain challenges including the cost and availability of raw materials), the results of on-going litigation, challenges with respect to third-party distributors or joint venture partners or collaborators, the results of sales efforts, the effects of product recalls and product liability claims, changes in key personnel, the ability of AngioDynamics to execute on strategic initiatives, the effects of economic, credit and capital market conditions, general market conditions, market acceptance, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, the effects on pricing from group purchasing organizations and competition, the ability of AngioDynamics to obtain regulatory clearances or approval of its products, or to integrate acquired businesses, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in AngioDynamics' SEC filings, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 31, 2023. AngioDynamics does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

In the United States, the NanoKnife System has received a 510(k) clearance by the Food and Drug Administration for use in the surgical ablation of soft tissue and is similarly approved for commercialization in Canada, the European Union and Australia. The NanoKnife System has not been cleared for the treatment or therapy of a specific disease or condition.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Actual (1) Pro Forma Adjustments(2) Pro Forma As Reported (1) Pro Forma Adjustments(2) Pro Forma Nov 30, 2023 Nov 30, 2023 Nov 30, 2023 Nov 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales $ 79,073 - $ 79,073 $ 85,429 (8,442 ) $ 76,987 Cost of sales (exclusive of intangible amortization) 38,811 - 38,811 40,351 (3,184 ) 37,167 Gross profit 40,262 - 40,262 45,078 (5,258 ) 39,820 % of net sales 50.9 % 50.9 % 52.8 % 51.7 % Operating expenses Research and development 8,658 - 8,658 6,838 (66 ) 6,772 Sales and marketing 25,464 - 25,464 26,007 (15 ) 25,992 General and administrative 9,289 - 9,289 10,835 2 10,837 Amortization of intangibles 3,562 - 3,562 4,808 (483 ) 4,325 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 221 - 221 1,646 - 1,646 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net 6,188 - 6,188 3,059 - 3,059 Total operating expenses 53,382 - 53,382 53,193 (562 ) 52,631 Operating loss (13,120 ) - (13,120 ) (8,115 ) (4,696 ) (12,811 ) Interest income (expense), net 534 - 534 (684 ) - (684 ) Other expense, net (32 ) - (32 ) (252 ) - (252 ) Total other income (expense), net 502 - 502 (936 ) - (936 ) Loss before income tax expense (benefit) (12,618 ) - (12,618 ) (9,051 ) (4,696 ) (13,747 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 16,430 - 16,430 (565 ) - (565 ) Net loss $ (29,048 ) $ - $ (29,048 ) $ (8,486 ) $ (4,696 ) $ (13,182 ) Loss per share Basic $ (0.72 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.33 ) Diluted $ (0.72 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.33 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 40,219 40,219 39,490 39,490 Diluted 40,219 40,219 39,490 39,490

(1) Reflects the Company's US GAAP consolidated financial statements before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Dialysis and BioSentry Businesses ("the Businesses") for the three months ended November 30, 2023 and 2022. (2) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the operating results from the sale of the Businesses.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (in thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Actual (1) Pro Forma Adjustments(2) Pro Forma As Reported (1) Pro Forma Adjustments(2) Pro Forma Nov 30, 2023 Nov 30, 2023 Nov 30, 2023 Nov 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales $ 157,752 (671 ) $ 157,081 $ 166,966 (16,188 ) $ 150,778 Cost of sales (exclusive of intangible amortization) 77,430 (218 ) 77,212 79,583 (6,292 ) 73,291 Gross profit 80,322 (453 ) 79,869 87,383 (9,896 ) 77,487 % of net sales 50.9 % 50.8 % 52.3 % 51.4 % Operating expenses Research and development 16,599 (29 ) 16,570 15,171 (128 ) 15,043 Sales and marketing 52,832 - 52,832 52,550 (34 ) 52,516 General and administrative 20,145 (2 ) 20,143 20,936 1 20,937 Amortization of intangibles 7,187 - 7,187 9,645 (966 ) 8,679 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 91 - 91 1,857 - 1,857 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net 9,400 - 9,400 8,640 (17 ) 8,623 Total operating expenses 106,254 (31 ) 106,223 108,799 (1,144 ) 107,655 Gain on sale of assets 47,842 - 47,842 - - - Operating income (loss) 21,910 (422 ) 21,488 (21,416 ) (8,752 ) (30,168 ) Interest income (expense), net 653 - 653 (1,065 ) - (1,065 ) Other expense, net (320 ) - (320 ) (427 ) - (427 ) Total other income (expense), net 333 - 333 (1,492 ) - (1,492 ) Income (loss) before income tax benefit 22,243 (422 ) 21,821 (22,908 ) (8,752 ) (31,660 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 5,407 - 5,407 (1,418 ) - (1,418 ) Net income (loss) $ 16,836 $ (422 ) $ 16,414 $ (21,490 ) $ (8,752 ) $ (30,242 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.41 $ (0.55 ) $ (0.77 ) Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.41 $ (0.55 ) $ (0.77 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 40,030 40,030 39,394 39,394 Diluted 40,103 40,103 39,394 39,394 (1) Reflects the Company's US GAAP consolidated financial statements before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Dialysis and BioSentry Businesses ("the Businesses") for the six months ended November 30, 2023 and 2022. (2) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the operating results from the sale of the Businesses.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss): Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Nov 30, 2023 Nov 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2023 Nov 30, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income (loss) $ (29,048 ) $ (8,486 ) $ 16,836 $ (21,490 ) Amortization of intangibles 3,562 4,808 7,187 9,645 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 221 1,646 91 1,857 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 6,188 3,059 9,400 8,640 Gain on sale of assets - - (47,842 ) - Tax effect of non-GAAP items (2) 17,039 (671 ) 7,459 (782 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ (2,038 ) $ 356 $ (6,869 ) $ (2,130 ) Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share to non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Nov 30, 2023 Nov 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2023 Nov 30, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.72 ) $ (0.21 ) $ 0.42 $ (0.55 ) Amortization of intangibles 0.09 0.12 0.18 0.24 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 0.01 0.04 - 0.05 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 0.15 0.08 0.24 0.23 Gain on sale of assets - - (1.20 ) - Tax effect of non-GAAP items (2) 0.42 (0.02 ) 0.19 (0.02 ) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.05 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.17 ) $ (0.05 ) Adjusted diluted sharecount (3) 40,219 40,059 40,030 39,394

(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items. (2) Adjustment to reflect the income tax provision on a non-GAAP basis has been calculated assuming no valuation allowance on the Company's U.S. deferred tax assets and an effective tax rate of 23% for the periods ended November 30, 2023 and 2022. (3) Diluted shares may differ for non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP due to a GAAP loss.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Continued (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Nov 30, 2023 Nov 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2023 Nov 30, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income (loss) $ (29,048 ) $ (8,486 ) $ 16,836 $ (21,490 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 16,430 (565 ) 5,407 (1,418 ) Interest income (expense), net (534 ) 684 (653 ) 1,065 Depreciation and amortization 6,685 7,767 13,373 15,388 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 221 1,646 91 1,857 Stock based compensation 1,877 3,350 6,021 6,374 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 6,188 3,059 9,400 8,640 Gain on sale of assets - - (47,842 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,819 $ 7,455 $ 2,633 $ 10,416 Per diluted share: Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.05 $ 0.19 $ 0.07 $ 0.26

(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Pro Forma Net Income (Loss) to Pro Forma Adjusted Net Loss: Pro Forma Pro Forma Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Nov 30, 2023 Nov 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2023 Nov 30, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Pro forma net income (loss) $ (29,048 ) $ (13,182 ) $ 16,414 $ (30,242 ) Amortization of intangibles 3,562 4,325 7,187 8,679 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 221 1,646 91 1,857 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 6,188 3,059 9,400 8,623 Gain on sale of assets - - (47,842 ) - Tax effect of non-GAAP items (2) 17,039 520 7,556 1,457 Adjusted pro forma net loss $ (2,038 ) $ (3,632 ) $ (7,194 ) $ (9,626 ) Reconciliation of Pro Forma Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share to Pro Forma Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share: Pro Forma Pro Forma Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Nov 30, 2023 Nov 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2023 Nov 30, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Pro forma diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.72 ) $ (0.33 ) $ 0.41 $ (0.77 ) Amortization of intangibles 0.09 0.11 0.18 0.22 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 0.01 0.04 - 0.05 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 0.15 0.08 0.24 0.22 Gain on sale of assets - - (1.20 ) - Tax effect of non-GAAP items (2) 0.42 0.01 0.19 0.04 Adjusted pro forma diluted loss per share $ (0.05 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.24 ) Adjusted diluted sharecount (3) 40,219 39,490 40,030 39,394

(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items. (2) Adjustment to reflect the income tax provision on a non-GAAP basis has been calculated assuming no valuation allowance on the Company's U.S. deferred tax assets and an effective tax rate of 23% for the periods ended November 30, 2023 and 2022. (3) Diluted shares may differ for non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP due to a GAAP loss.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Continued) (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Pro Forma Net Income (Loss) to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA: Pro Forma Pro Forma Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Nov 30, 2023 Nov 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2023 Nov 30, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Pro forma net income (loss) $ (29,048 ) $ (13,182 ) $ 16,414 $ (30,242 ) Income tax benefit 16,430 (565 ) 5,407 (1,418 ) Interest income (expense), net (534 ) 684 (653 ) 1,065 Depreciation and amortization 6,685 7,276 13,373 14,407 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 221 1,646 91 1,857 Stock based compensation 1,877 3,350 6,021 6,374 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 6,188 3,059 9,400 8,623 Gain on sale of assets - - (47,842 ) - Pro forma adjusted EBITDA $ 1,819 $ 2,268 $ 2,211 $ 666 Per diluted share: Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.02

(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET SALES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY AND BY GEOGRAPHY (in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Actual (1) Pro Forma Adj. (2) Pro Forma As Reported (1) Pro Forma Adj. (2) Pro Forma Actual Pro Forma Nov 30,

2023 Nov 30,

2023 Nov 30,

2023 Nov 30,

2022 Nov 30,

2022 Nov 30,

2022 % Growth Currency Impact Constant Currency Growth % Growth Currency Impact Constant Currency Growth (unaudited) (unaudited) Net Sales Med Tech $ 25,363 $ - $ 25,363 $ 24,502 $ - $ 24,502 3.5 % 3.5 % Med Device 53,710 - 53,710 60,927 (8,442 ) 52,485 (11.8 )% 2.3 % $ 79,073 $ - $ 79,073 $ 85,429 $ (8,442 ) $ 76,987 (7.4 )% 0.0 % (7.4 )% 2.7 % 0.0 % 2.7 % Net Sales United States $ 64,002 $ - $ 64,002 $ 71,631 $ (8,028 ) $ 63,603 (10.7 )% 0.6 % International 15,071 - 15,071 13,798 (414 ) 13,384 9.2 % 0.0 % 9.2 % 12.6 % $ 79,073 $ - $ 79,073 $ 85,429 $ (8,442 ) $ 76,987 (7.4 )% 0.0 % (7.4 )% 2.7 % 0.0 % 2.7 %

(1) Reflects the Company's US GAAP consolidated financial statements before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Dialysis and BioSentry Businesses ("the Businesses") for the three months ended November 30, 2023 and 2022. (2) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the operating results from the sale of the Businesses.

GROSS PROFIT BY PRODUCT CATEGORY (in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Actual (1) Pro Forma Adj.(2) Pro Forma As Reported (1) Pro Forma Adj.(2) Pro Forma Actual Pro Forma Nov 30,

2023 Nov 30,

2023 Nov 30,

2023 Nov 30,

2022 Nov 30,

2022 Nov 30,

2022 % Change % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Med Tech $ 15,816 $ - $ 15,816 $ 15,614 $ - $ 15,614 1.3 % 1.3 % Gross profit % of sales 62.4 % 62.4 % 63.7 % 63.7 % Med Device $ 24,446 $ - $ 24,446 $ 29,464 $ (5,258 ) $ 24,206 (17.0 ) % 1.0 % Gross profit % of sales 45.5 % 45.5 % 48.4 % 46.1 % Total $ 40,262 $ - $ 40,262 $ 45,078 $ (5,258 ) $ 39,820 (10.7 ) % 1.1 % Gross profit % of sales 50.9 % 50.9 % 52.8 % 51.7 %

(1) Reflects the Company's US GAAP consolidated financial statements before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Dialysis and BioSentry Businesses ("the Businesses") for the three months ended November 30, 2023 and 2022. (2) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the operating results from the sale of the Businesses.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET SALES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY AND BY GEOGRAPHY (in thousands) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Actual (1) Pro Forma Adj. (2) Pro Forma As Reported (1) Pro Forma Adj. (2) Pro Forma Actual Pro Forma Nov 30,

2023 Nov 30,

2023 Nov 30,

2023 Nov 30,

2022 Nov 30,

2022 Nov 30,

2022 % Growth Currency Impact Constant Currency Growth %

Growth Currency Impact Constant Currency Growth (unaudited) (unaudited) Net Sales Med Tech $ 51,224 $ - $ 51,224 $ 47,318 $ - $ 47,318 8.3 % 8.3 % Med Device 106,528 (671 ) 105,857 119,648 (16,188 ) 103,460 (11.0 )% 2.3 % $ 157,752 $ (671 ) $ 157,081 $ 166,966 $ (16,188 ) $ 150,778 (5.5 )% 0.0 % (5.5 )% 4.2 % 0.0 % 4.2 % Net Sales United States $ 128,401 $ (650 ) $ 127,751 $ 140,655 $ (14,603 ) $ 126,052 (8.7 )% 1.3 % International 29,351 (21 ) 29,330 26,311 (1,585 ) 24,726 11.6 % (0.1 )% 11.5 % 18.6 % $ 157,752 $ (671 ) $ 157,081 $ 166,966 $ (16,188 ) $ 150,778 (5.5 )% 0.0 % (5.5 )% 4.2 % 0.0 % 4.2 %

(1) Reflects the Company's US GAAP consolidated financial statements before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Dialysis and BioSentry Businesses ("the Businesses") for the six months ended November 30, 2023 and 2022. (2) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the operating results from the sale of the Businesses.

GROSS PROFIT BY PRODUCT CATEGORY (in thousands) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Actual (1) Pro Forma Adj. (2) Pro Forma As Reported (1) Pro Forma Adj. (2) Pro Forma Actual Pro Forma Nov 30,

2023 Nov 30,

2023 Nov 30,

2023 Nov 30,

2022 Nov 30,

2022 Nov 30,

2022 % Change % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Med Tech $ 32,543 $ - $ 32,543 $ 30,043 $ - $ 30,043 8.3 % 8.3 % Gross profit % of sales 63.5 % 63.5 % 63.5 % 63.5 % Med Device $ 47,779 $ (453 ) $ 47,326 $ 57,340 $ (9,896 ) $ 47,444 (16.7 ) % (0.2 ) % Gross profit % of sales 44.9 % 44.7 % 47.9 % 45.9 % Total $ 80,322 $ (453 ) $ 79,869 $ 87,383 $ (9,896 ) $ 77,487 (8.1 ) % 3.1 % Gross profit % of sales 50.9 % 50.8 % 52.3 % 51.4 %

(1) Reflects the Company's US GAAP consolidated financial statements before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Dialysis and BioSentry Businesses ("the Businesses") for the six months ended November 30, 2023 and 2022. (2) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the operating results from the sale of the Businesses.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) Nov 30, 2023 May 31, 2023 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,896 $ 44,620 Accounts receivable, net 51,603 52,826 Inventories 64,254 55,325 Prepaid expenses and other 8,715 4,617 Current assets held for sale - 6,154 Total current assets 185,468 163,542 Property, plant and equipment, net 42,557 44,384 Other assets 8,481 10,676 Intangible assets, net 103,891 111,144 Goodwill 159,226 159,238 Non-current assets held for sale - 43,653 Total assets $ 499,623 $ 532,637 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 37,650 $ 40,445 Accrued liabilities 29,237 26,617 Current portion of contingent consideration 9,387 14,761 Other current liabilities 1,763 2,002 Total current liabilities 78,037 83,825 Long-term debt - 49,818 Deferred income taxes 17,758 12,813 Contingent consideration - 4,535 Other long-term liabilities 2,602 3,350 Total liabilities 98,397 154,341 Stockholders' equity 401,226 378,296 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 499,623 $ 532,637

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Nov 30, 2023 Nov 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2023 Nov 30, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (29,048 ) $ (8,486 ) $ 16,836 $ (21,490 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,685 7,818 13,373 15,478 Non-cash lease expense 481 627 957 1,248 Stock based compensation 1,877 3,350 6,021 6,374 Gain on disposal of assets - - (47,842 ) - Transaction costs for disposition - - (2,427 ) - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 221 1,646 91 1,857 Deferred income taxes 16,366 (618 ) 4,951 (1,525 ) Change in accounts receivable allowances 627 347 549 392 Fixed and intangible asset impairments and disposals 174 - 239 87 Write-off of other assets - - 869 - Other (129 ) 53 (138 ) (43 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,480 ) 406 677 (1,019 ) Inventories (4,270 ) (5,593 ) (8,844 ) (11,831 ) Prepaid expenses and other (811 ) 1,802 (4,979 ) (3,931 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 15,573 6,147 (966 ) (2,843 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,266 7,499 (20,633 ) (17,246 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (554 ) (1,281 ) (1,345 ) (2,090 ) Additions to placement and evaluation units (1,239 ) (1,215 ) (2,006 ) (3,442 ) Cash paid in acquisition - - - (540 ) Proceeds from sale of assets - - 100,000 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,793 ) (2,496 ) 96,649 (6,072 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt - - (50,000 ) (45,000 ) Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt - - - 70,000 Deferred financing costs on long-term debt - (45 ) - (751 ) Payment of acquisition related contingent consideration - - (10,000 ) - Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan (352 ) 148 58 230 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (352 ) 103 (59,942 ) 24,479 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 189 187 202 (129 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 3,310 5,293 16,276 1,032 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 57,586 24,564 44,620 28,825 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 60,896 $ 29,857 $ 60,896 $ 29,857

