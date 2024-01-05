JinkoSolar is offering its n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) patents to competitors to encourage technological development and prevent legal conflicts. JinkoSolar has granted n-type TOPCon technology patents to a number of undisclosed solar module companies. Undisclosed PV manufacturers can use specific patented TOPCon technologies from JinkoSolar by paying licensing fees. The company has not disclosed any details regarding the fees or the products, but it claims ownership of 330 TOPCon technology patents. "This IP transaction between JinkoSolar and Licensee is a strategic win-win ...

