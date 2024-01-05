TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI/BIOVET CGT and Ela Pharma Announce Joint Development and Commercialization Agreement

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2024 / TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. (OTC Markets:TSPG), through its subsidiary BIOVET CGT, a veterinarian biotechnology company, has entered into a research and development agreement with ELA Pharma (ELA) https://www.elapharma.com/. This strategic collaboration is set to develop innovative cell death therapy treatments for the veterinary industry.

The partnership between BIOVET CGT and ELA Pharma focuses on the development and utilization of smart, intelligent medical treatments. These treatments are based on cell death therapy, a novel approach in veterinary medicine. The collaboration will involve the development of new products and projects, which will be jointly undertaken by both companies.

As part of the agreement, both Biovet and ELA management teams will produce a Plan of Action. Each party will designate a senior representative to oversee the administration of this agreement. BIOVET CGT will hold ultimate responsibility for client relationships and will directly bill for services performed.

Henry Val, CEO of BIOVET CGT, expressed enthusiasm about this partnership: "This collaboration with ELA Pharma marks a thrilling moment for Biovet CGT. We are eager to share our substantial veterinary developments, including licensed CGT products. Our commitment to advancing animal health and well-being is stronger than ever, and this partnership will revolutionize treatments for our furry companions."

About Ela Pharma. Ela Pharma https://www.elapharma.com stands at the forefront of healthcare innovation, pioneering a platform technology designed to inhibit necrosis, the primary cause of cell and organ death. This technology has the potential to transform treatments for a wide range of medical conditions, including organ transplantation, brain stroke, heart failure, and more.

About Biovet CGT a veterinarian biotechnology company focused on: discovery and development of novel cell and gene therapies for veterinarian clinics, production of on site by state-of-the-art automated systems, ensures the rapid, efficient, and effective supply of its products directly in the clinical setting. The new assets will be operated under the name BIOTECH CGT and will offer cutting-edge automated systems streamline the therapy delivery, ensuring the best possible outcomes for our animal patients.

About TGI Solar: TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. is a diversified holding company. TGI's strategy is to acquire innovative and patented technologies, components, processes, designs, and methods with commercial value that will give competitive market advantage and generate shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about TGI Solar Power Group Inc. which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

Safe Harbor statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1965: Those statements contained herein which are not historical are forward-looking statements, and as such are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operating results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain delays that are beyond the company's control, with respect to market.

