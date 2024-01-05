Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) says developers likely installed 14.1 GW of new solar capacity in 2023, with more than 260,000 balcony solar modules now in operation.From pv magazine Germany "We have taken a big step forward, especially when it comes to PV, for which capacity has almost doubled compared to the previous year," said Klaus Müller, president of the Bundesnetzagentur. The Bundesnetzagentur said that it expects 14.1 GW of newly installed PV capacity for 2023, primarily from rooftop systems. It noted that the state of Bavaria likely contributed 3.5 GW of the total. ...

