The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) says its new organic PV cells are suitable for wearable electronics. KAIST claims that the cells can be stretched by up to 40%.KAIST researchers said in a recent statement that they have developed the world's highest-performing stretchable solar cells. They can be stretched up to 40% during operation, with a conversion efficiency of 19%. "The team conjugated a highly stretchable polymer to an electrically conductive polymer with excellent electrical properties through chemical bonding and developed a new conductive polymer with electrical ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...