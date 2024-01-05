CHN Energy has wrapped up its 10 GW PV inverter tender for 2023, with Huawei securing orders for 4.1 GW of string inverters and Sungrow obtaining 1.85 GW.CHN Energy has announced the results of its 10 GW central purchasing tender for PV inverters for 2023. Huawei secured the largest order for 4.1 GW of string inverters, while Sungrow obtained orders for 1.85 GW. The Zhuzhou National Engineering Research Centre secured a 1 GW order for centralized inverters, while Goodwe secured an order for 500 MW of string inverters. Shanxi Coal International Energy Group (SCIEG) has canceled plans to build 3 ...

