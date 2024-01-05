CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) ("JBT"), a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry, today announced that the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland (the "FSA") has granted an extension to the deadline for JBT to announce its final decision on whether to make a voluntary takeover offer for all of the outstanding common stock of Marel hf. ("Marel") (the "PUSU Deadline") in relation to JBT's non-binding proposal originally submitted to the Board of Directors of Marel on November 24, 2023, and subsequently revised on December 13, 2023. In accordance with Article 102 of the Icelandic Takeovers Act no. 108/2007, JBT was required to announce its intentions by no later than January 5, 2024. This announcement follows Marel's disclosure that the FSA has extended the PUSU Deadline to January 19, 2024.

The potential merger with Marel is consistent with JBT's strategic plan and M&A objectives of pursuing transactions with strong industrial logic and with significant synergy potential to enhance shareholder value. JBT intends to remain disciplined with respect to its pursuit of this transaction, both in terms of valuation and ensuring a strong pro forma balance sheet as well as future strategic flexibility.

The issuance of a binding offer remains subject to the approval of JBT's Board of Directors, and there can be no assurance that any formal offer will be made as a result of these considerations.

Goldman Sachs Co LLC is acting as JBT's financial advisor and LEX and Kirkland & Ellis LLP are serving as legal counsel.

