GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company focused on stopping the progression of neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC, long-COVID or post-COVID), today announces the appointment of Anke Post, MD, PhD as Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately, as David Leppert, MD, retires.

Prof. David Leppert, who served as the Chief Medical Officer at GeNeuro since April 2020, has been pivotal in advancing temelimab as a drug candidate focused on neurodegeneration in multiple sclerosis (MS) and in launching the company's PASC initiative. Following his retirement, he will remain with the Company as a consultant and will continue supporting GeNeuro in its mission to introduce temelimab to MS patients. Temelimab aims to complement current MS treatments, which have minimal effects on long-term disability in MS patients.

GeNeuro is extremely happy to welcome Dr. Anke Post, who brings her deep academic and medical experience in the field of neurosciences, psychiatry and neurology as well as broad pharmaceutical industry experience. Dr. Post has been engaged for 25 years in the development of drugs against psychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases, including ALS. She brings drug development experience spanning all phases of development involving direct leadership of international project teams, contract research organizations as well as the management of interactions with regulatory authorities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Anke to GeNeuro. Her deep expertise in psychiatry and neurology will greatly strengthen our capabilities to successfully drive our ambitious programs against Post-COVID neuropsychiatric syndromes, MS and ALS, to deliver our promising drug candidates to these underserved patient populations," said Jesús Martin-Garcia, CEO of GeNeuro. "I would also like to extend my deep gratitude to David for his strong commitment to GeNeuro, for all his achievements in the development of temelimab and for continuing to contribute his unique expertise in MS as a consultant."

Dr. Anke Post possesses extensive expertise and training in Neurosciences, Psychiatry, and Neurology, with a career spanning over 25 years in both academic research and Pharmaceutical R&D. She studied medicine at the Universities of Berlin, Vienna and Muenster earning her M.D. from the University in Muenster, Germany. She completed her residency and fellowship training in Psychiatry, Psychotherapy and Neurology at the Max Planck Institute of Psychiatry in Munich and obtained her habilitation degree at the Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich. Since joining the pharmaceutical industry, she has led drug development programs in the Neuroscience field in the US and internationally, covering all stages of development. Her wide-ranging experience in drug development includes holding successfully key leadership roles in various multinational pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and medical device organizations, including Novartis, Eli Lilly, Roche, Idorsia, and most recently, UniQure.

