EQUATOR Beverage Company Reports Record Breaking Q4 2023 Results

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2024 / EQUATOR Beverage Company (OTCQB:MOJO) reports its record-breaking results of operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Highlights include:

Q4 2023 Net Revenue was $508,213 up from $351,760 for the same period last year. This was a $156,453 increase or 44%.

Q4 2023 Gross Margin was $220,243, up from $127,431 for the same period last year. This was a $92,812 increase or 73%. 2023 Gross Margin Percentage was 43%, up from 36% for the same period last year.

Q4 2023 Taxable Income was $34,476, up from a Net Loss of $49,066 for the same period last year. This was a $83,542 increase or 170%.

During 2023 EQUATOR repurchased 401,269 shares of its common stock. Stock repurchased in 2022 was 830,342 shares with a two-year total of 1,231,611 shares.

It is expected that the Company will file its 10 K for the year ended December 31, 2023 on February 4, 2024 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

EQUATOR continues to seek opportunities to repurchase shares of its common stock that are restricted from sale or publicly traded. Please call EQUATOR at 929 264 7944 if you would like to sell your shares.

