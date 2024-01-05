Focus Universal Inc.: Focus Universal to Showcase Innovative IoT Solutions at CES 2024

ONTARIO, CA and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2024 / Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G, is excited to announce its participation at CES 2024, the world's premier technology event. The Company will showcase its innovative developments in the IoT INFRASTRUCTURE at WESTGATE BOOTH 2306 from January 9 - 12, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ahead of the event, Focus Universal's CFO, Irving Kau, commented, "We are very excited to be attending CES 2024. This event will provide Focus Universal with the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, potential customers, as well as possible strategic partners who share our vision in an ever-connected future of IoT devices. We look forward to not only demonstrating Focus Universal's product offerings but to also learn from other developments within our industry as to how we can be constantly evolving and further progressing our technologies."

About Focus Universal:

Focus Universal Inc. is a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G. The company has developed five disruptive patented technology platforms with 28 patents and patents pending in various phases and 8 trademarks pending in various phases to solve the major problems facing hardware and software design and production within the industry today. These technologies combined to have the potential to reduce costs, product development timelines and energy usage while increasing range, speed, efficiency, and security. Focus currently trades on the Nasdaq Global Markets.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and Focus Universal specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Lisa Gray

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Office: (646) 893-5835

lisa@skylineccg.com

For company inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

626-272-3883

ir@focusuniversal.com

SOURCE: Focus Universal Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com