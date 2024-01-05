Jackery Inc.: Jackery Unveils Revolutionary Green Energy Innovations at CES 2024: Introducing Solar Generator Mars Bot and Solar Generator for Rooftop Tent

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global leader in innovative portable power and outdoor energy solutions, proudly announces its much-anticipated presence at the prestigious Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 from 9-12 January 2024, Booth #9815, North Hall, LVCC. With great excitement, Jackery invites attendees to witness the debut of two groundbreaking products: the Solar Generator Mars Bot, the Jackery Solar Generator for Rooftop Tent and the showcase of the Plus series.

New Product Highlights:

The Solar Generator Mars Bot, inspired by Opportunity, the Mars exploration robotic rover that operated on the planet Mars from 2004 to 2018, the Jackery Solar Generator Mars Bot is a game changer in the renewable energy landscape. It represents a novel approach to the efficient use of renewable clean energy in the midst of the energy crisis, and embodies Jackery's spirit of exploration in its design and functionality. It is the epitome of sustainable technology, merging cutting-edge robotics with solar energy innovation, and is already recognised as one of the Best Inventions of 2023 by Time magazine in the Green Energy category.

In addition, the Jackery Solar Generator for Rooftop Tent marks a new era in off-grid living. Compact yet powerful, this innovative product harnesses solar energy efficiently, catering to essential power needs for outdoor enthusiasts. With seamless integration and reliability, it empowers individuals to embrace off-grid adventures without compromising on comfort or convenience.

Strength in Innovation and Legacy:

The introduction of these groundbreaking innovations underscores Jackery's unwavering dedication to pioneering portable power technology. As Jackery marked its 11th anniversary in 2023, it reflects on its journey of continuous evolution and innovation. From humble beginnings to becoming a global leader, Jackery remains steadfast in its mission to empower individuals and communities through accessible and sustainable energy solutions.

