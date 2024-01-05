AEG Celebrates Season of Giving by Serving More Than Meals to Support Over 30 Southern California Non-Profits

Volunteer events and Toy and Donation Drives Help Provide Relief for Families Ahead of the Holidays

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2024 / To mark its annual Season of Giving program, AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company, provided relief to families across Southern California by serving more than a thousand meals and supporting over 30 local non-profit organizations.

Throughout the months of November and December, nearly 600 AEG employees volunteered their time to serve meals to local families and collected toys and other goods to help families in need.

"AEG has a strong culture of service, and we are proud to partner with non-profits across the southland support our local communities," said Anette Padilla, AEG's Director of Community Foundation & Social Impact. "With the help of our employees and their commitment to service, we can help address critical issues facing families this holiday season.

This year's Season of Giving activities included:

Hosting 500 guests in conjunction with Wellnest, Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA), Brotherhood Crusade, Life.After.Uncivil.Ruthless.Acts. (LAURA), Hollenbeck Police Activities League, The Salvation Army Red Shield Youth & Community Center, Angelica Center for Arts and Music Central American Resource Center (CARECEN), Hope Street Margolis Family Center, Hoover Recreation Center (University Park), Kollab Youth Workforce Development, Little Tokyo Service Center and Woodcraft Rangers for a community holiday party at Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE where families enjoyed a holiday dinner, carnival games, ice skating and photos with Santa.

Collecting more than 5,466 toys for Southern California families in conjunction with AEG's LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Crypto.com Arena.

Collecting more than 2,711 coats, blankets, and essentials from employees that were distributed to families in need.

Collecting gifts to provide 47 local families with an extraordinary holiday season through the Adopt a Family program.

About AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. With offices on five continents, AEG operates in the following business segments: AEG Facilities, which is affiliated with or owns, manages or consults with more than 150 preeminent arenas, stadiums, theaters, clubs and convention centers around the world including The O2 Arena, the Sprint Center and the Mercedes-Benz Arenas; AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals; AEG Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like STAPLES Center and L.A. LIVE; AEG Sports, which is the world's largest operator of sports franchises and high-profile sporting events; and AEG Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands, AXS.com ticketing platform, AXS cable television channel and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 100 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

Children pose with LA Kings mascot Bailey and LA Galaxy mascot Cozmo at AEG's community holiday party at Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: AEG

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG

View the original press release on accesswire.com