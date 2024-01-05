Anzeige
Kalidünger - Der WELT-ERNÄHRER und die INVESTMENT-CHANCE schlechthin!
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
Tradegate
04.01.24
19:29 Uhr
20,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,85020,90020:36
20,85020,90020:36
ACCESSWIRE
05.01.2024 | 19:50
117 Leser
Albertsons Companies: Albertsons' Associate Recognized by INSPIRE Magazine for Phenomenal Fundraising Work

LAKEWOOD, Wash. / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2024 / Albertsons Companies

INSPIRE is the perfect word to describe Safeway Store Director Rob Jones. Rob has been with Albertsons Companies for 41 years and is a champion for his community in Lake Stevens, WA. He was recently spotlighted in Providence General Foundation's INSPIRE magazine for his phenomenal fundraising work through Pink the Rink for breast cancer patients.

"The cancer word is super scary. If we can help one family put that fear aside and go through their journey with hope and positivity, then it's all worth it.
It's all about hope, little victories, big victories-and keeping families together." - Rob Jones

Thank you, Rob, for everything you do to inspire healthy futures and support our neighbors in need.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.