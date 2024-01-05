Point2Point Global: Point2Point Changing the Way Ship Happens Once Again

Point2Point's Strategic Move: Elevating Global E-commerce Logistics with Level 4 Acquisition

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2024 / Ship just got realTM. Point2Point Global ("P2PG") announced it has acquired U.S.-based e-commerce and logistics company Level 4 Logistics LLC. As international online retail demand continues to expand, P2PG continues to strengthen its logistics and technology capabilities within North America to meet the demands of its global customer base.

"Point2Point adding to its suite of services by acquiring Level 4 is a natural next step to service global eRetailers needing to access the final-mile parcel networks in the U.S., Canada and Mexico," said Gary Harnum, P2PG CEO and Co-Founder. According to a report by Statista*, 2023 revenue from cross-border e-commerce will exceed $3 billion, reaching close to $5 billion by 2028. Gary continued, "Point2Point continues to invest in people, technology and solutions to help e-commerce merchants reach global consumers. With an estimated 358 million online shoppers active in those three countries, this acquisition deepens our already robust suite of logistics services catering to growing online brands."

Level 4 Logistics President Michael Masengarb will join P2PG as Chief Revenue Officer. With an impressive background spanning over 30 years in direct-to-consumer logistics, Michael brings unparalleled expertise crucial for servicing online retailers. His extensive experience collaborating with e-commerce sellers uniquely positions him to enhance their consumer experience and seamlessly integrate with the Point2Point leadership team. The Point2Point team is comprised of highly-seasoned senior executives, boasting a profound understanding of crafting user-friendly parcel delivery solutions worldwide. Michael proudly affirms, "I'd confidently place our team's collective knowledge of this market against any other in the industry."

Mark Driscoll, COO and co-founder, added, "As we complete our sixth anniversary by adding more industry experts in e-commerce logistics, we are poised to continue helping online merchants as part of the tremendous e-commerce market expansion we are all witnessing. Point2Point Global is a cross-border e-commerce, logistics and technology company founded by an expert team with more than 60 years of combined experience in international shipping. We've built long-standing strategic partnerships with last-mile carriers and postal authorities around the globe to transform the way logistics works for e-commerce retailers and other worldwide distributors."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

