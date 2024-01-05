Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2024) - C&B Law Group, a Los Angeles-based law firm practicing personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, health insurance bad faith, and employment cases, has announced the opening of a new office location near the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, only two miles from the current Downtown office.





New Office in Los Angeles

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8939/192944_a7d10cd29457b8bb_001full.jpg

The firm was founded in 2017, starting with the Downtown LA office before expanding to a second location in Burbank.

C&B Law Group has a track record of success, having recovered millions of dollars for clients and settling 99% of injury cases. The firm recently settled a wage and hour class action suit for $2,000,000.

Jack Bazerkanian, a founding partner born in Hollywood, has been recognized for his achievements, having been named a "Rising Star" by Super Lawyers. This rating service is reserved for lawyers who have gained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Only 2.5% of attorneys are selected.

Bazerkanian emphasized the importance of understanding the human element in each case, saying, "We are helping people who are in a tough spot..... this is affecting them not only physically, but emotionally. It is important for us to understand that aspect."

The expansion will provide the team with new opportunities to serve the Echo Park community and surrounding areas of LA.

The Echo Park office will replace the one Downtown, presenting a new opportunity for clients and employees to experience the company's growth. The Burbank office will remain open as well.

The firm operates a blog at cblawgroup.com/blog, covering various topics related to its areas of practice.

To learn more about C&B Law Group or to schedule a free consultation, visit cblawgroup.com or call (855) 982-1562.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/192944

SOURCE: Visible Hive