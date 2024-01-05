Base4 Biotechnology Inc.: Servier and Base4 Expand Partnership to Advance Neuroscience Drug Development

Base4's drug discovery platform allows its collaborators to evaluate billions of novel small molecules to identify and progress RNA-modulators for important diseases.

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Base4 Biotechnology (formerly known as Nymirum) today announced that it has expanded its license agreement with Servier to strengthen the companies' strategic collaboration to develop RNA-targeted small molecule therapeutics. This agreement leverages Base4's pioneering drug discovery platform to identify RNA-modulating small molecules to enable and accelerate Servier's research in neuroscience drug candidates.

"At Servier, we are always looking for ways to better help patients with unmet medical needs whether through internal or partnered research projects," said Ross Jeggo, Global Head of Neuroscience and Immuno-Inflammation Therapeutic Area at Servier. ""Since first engaging with Base4 to identify potential RNA-modulating small molecule targets in 2021, we have had access to their deep knowledge of this space and the progress we have seen is very promising. As we continue our focus on neuroscience research, Base4's platform will continue to serve as a valuable partner in our commitment to patients in need of new therapeutic options."

Base4's proprietary DART Platform (Dynamic Atomic-Resolution RNA Targeting Platform) provides an end-to-end suite of technologies for ensemble-based drug discovery of RNA-targeting small molecules. Modulation of RNA by small molecules is a novel process that offers promise for treating challenging neurological diseases through mechanisms such as inhibition of RNA translation, modulation of RNA splicing, and RNA degradation. The DART Platform identifies druggable regions of RNA, determines validated dynamic RNA structures, screens tens of billions of novel compounds, and drives candidates rapidly through structure-based optimization.

"We are happy to see the significant progress made by the Base4 and Servier teams," said Joshua Fairbank, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Base4. "Servier's desire to address the unmet medical needs of patients and our focus on discovering and developing novel RNA-modulating small molecules to treat diseases, make this a great partnership. Importantly, this expansion continues to reinforce the potential of ensemble-based drug discovery, leveraging structural dynamics to methodically target RNA with small molecules at scale. We are looking forward to continuing this collaboration with Servier."

