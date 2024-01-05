Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2024) - Partnership Solutions International LTD, an AI-empowered forensic supply chain analytics company, will be participating in The Microcap Conference, which will take place January 30, 31, February 1, 2024 at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Dr. Darryl Williams, CEO, will be presenting on January 31 & February 1, 2024. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the Partnership Solutions International LTD management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To register to attend The Microcap Conference, follow this link.

About Partnership Solutions International LTD

PSI's proprietary Checkmate 4D Neural Network is powered by true Precognitive AI; allowing continuous prediction to empower proaction. PSI has a SaaS suite of forensic supply chain analytics and discovery tools, which addresses the most sophisticated global supply chain risks, discovers value and solutions in the most dense of global flows of data, and empowers customers to make complex decisions with speed that is orders of magnitude faster than any competitor.

About The Microcap Conference and DealFlow Events

Organized by DealFlow Events, this 3-day event at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino will feature company presentations from publicly traded microcap businesses and qualified private companies across healthcare, technology, financial services, energy, and other high-growth sectors. The conference facilitates extensive networking through 1-on-1 investor meetings and interactive activities and entertainment, including a poker tournament and exclusive concert with Soul Asylum.

In addition, keynote presentations and panel discussions led by industry experts will provide key insights into trading strategies, regulations, risk assessment and mitigation, tax issues, and other topics critical to the microcap community. Unlike many other microcap events, there's no invitation required. All are welcome to register and attend.

For further information:

Dr. Darryl Williams

CEO

4022164141

Darryl.Williams@partsol.com

SOURCE: DealFlow Events