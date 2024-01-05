Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2024) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTC Pink: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or "Company") wishes, further to its news release dated December 28, 2023, to clarify that the technical disclosure relating to its TREO Property contained in its news releases dated November 9, 2023, December 1, 2023, and December 12, 2023, in its 2023 investor presentation, and on its website which the Company retracted and / or clarified in its December 28, 2023 news release, is also retracted in full from any and all disclosures about the Company made by the Company's marketing services provider, The Financial Star News ("FNS"). This retraction applies to all channels through which FNS has distributed any materials regarding the Company.

The Company is also pleased to report that its shares will resume trading at the commencement of market open on January 9, 2024.

About Neotech Metals Corp.

The Company is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, B.C., which owns 40 rare earth mineral claims comprising the TREO Property, located in Northern, British Columbia. Canada. The Company also holds options on the EBB nickel-cobalt property located in British Columbia, Canada and 22 mining claims comprising the Thor REE Project, a mid-stage exploration property located in the eastern Mojave Desert Region, approximately 119 kilometers south of Las Vegas .

Reagan Glazier, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: info@neotechmetals.com

Telephone: 604-832-5609

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements relating to the resumption of trading of the Company's shares. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

