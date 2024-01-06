Keith Galicia Launches Prime Portfolio Planning

BAKERSFIELD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2024 / Keith Galicia, a financial planner with decades of experience, recently announced the launch of his new brand, Prime Portfolio Planning. Prime Portfolio Planning offers comprehensive financial planning services in six areas: cash flow management, investment planning, retirement planning, tax management, risk management, and estate planning. The enthusiasm surrounding the launch is high.

"Our mission is to help clients make better informed financial decisions that help them achieve their goals," commented Galicia. "At Prime Portfolio Planning, we understand that true financial success encompasses not only wealth accumulation but also strategic wealth management, growth, and protection to create a legacy that can last generations."

According to Galicia, what sets Prime Portfolio Planning apart is its unwavering commitment to expertise and excellence. The team of highly qualified financial planners at Prime Portfolio Planning is well-versed in the complex economic landscape that successful individuals and business owners navigate. They hold themselves to the highest standards, ensuring their recommendations and strategies are carefully tailored to each client's unique situation.

As the owner of Prime Portfolio Planning, Keith Galicia is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER and Certified Exit Planning Advisor. These internationally recognized certifications reflect her deep understanding of financial planning concepts and her ability to guide clients through crucial financial decisions.

The financial planning process at Prime Portfolio Planning ensures that recommendations are based on a thorough analysis of a client's financial situation, covering areas such as investment planning, retirement planning, tax optimization, and risk management. This comprehensive approach guarantees that clients receive holistic financial guidance.

For business owners, Prime Portfolio Planning offers the expertise of a CEPA®-certified advisor. Whether contemplating a business transition or optimizing its value for a future sale, the CEPA® process provides expert guidance through every step of the exit planning journey.

Prime Portfolio Planning's commitment to expertise, excellence, and a client-centered approach sets a high standard in the financial planning industry. Keith Galicia and his team invite successful individuals and business owners to embark on a financial journey that strives to secure their financial future and make the most of their hard-earned wealth.

For more information about Prime Portfolio Planning and its comprehensive financial planning services, please visit the website at https://www.primeportfolioplanning.com/



CA Insurance Lic. #0C70381

