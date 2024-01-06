Anzeige
Samstag, 06.01.2024
ACCESSWIRE
06.01.2024 | 12:26
Lambert House consulting Ltd: Lambert House Consulting Explores Bond Market Opportunities in Collaboration with Several UK banks

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2024 / Lambert House Consulting, a consulting firm, is pleased to announce its collaboration with a multitude of UK and European Banks. provide clients with access to upcoming active Bonds and ETFs. This strategic partnership will empower investors by offering specialized and actively managed services within the bond market landscape.

These forthcoming offerings signify a concerted effort by Lambert House Consulting to offer diversified and optimized investment avenues within the fixed-income sphere. By combining their expertise and resources, they aim to provide investors with enhanced opportunities for growth and stability in their portfolios.

Lambert House Consulting highlights prevailing market sentiment indicating that the Federal Reserve is approaching the conclusion of its rate hiking cycle. Encouraging a strategic move, Julian Rimmer, Head of Bond Division at Lambert House Consulting, recommends investors consider channeling their investments into the bond market through a single ETF. Leveraging this opportunity, Lambert House Consulting has forged a collaboration with many of the UK's investment companies. Together, they will facilitate access for clients to upcoming active bond ETFs scheduled for launch in early 2024.

Lambert House Consulting remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet clients' evolving needs within the ever-changing financial landscape.

About Lambert House Consulting:

Lambert House Consulting is a leading consulting firm dedicated to providing expert insights and guidance on investment strategies. With a focus on empowering clients through innovative solutions, they have established themselves as advisors within the industry.

Media Contact


Organization: Lambert House consulting Ltd
Contact Person: Sarah Wilson, press officer
Website: https://www.lhcbank.com/
Email: media@lhcbank.com
City: London
Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: Lambert House Consulting Ltd



